🔥Carole King sings 'So Far Away' with new social distancing lyrics in library concert on Facebook🔥

The iconic Carole King has joined the recent wave of musicians giving mini-concerts on social media.

King, 78, posted a video on Facebook where she thanks everyone for “staying in” to “help this crisis go away, may it be soon.”

She then urges her followers to continue to stay “so far away” from each other in her performance.

“I’m going to play a little snippet of a song that I’ve adapted to the circumstances we’re in,” she says before launching into an updated rendition of ‘So Far Away,’ one of her biggest hits.

The new lyrics include, “So far away, everybody has to stay in one place.”

This isn’t the only way the ‘It’s Too Late’ singer has been staying busy while social distancing. She’s posted plenty of throwback photos from her past, from a horseback photo to a canyon snapshot.

Perhaps she can get James Taylor to join her on the next song (we’d like to suggest ‘Where You Lead’) or maybe she can do a run of Beautiful from beginning to end. After all, we will follow where she leads.