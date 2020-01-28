🔥Carol Vorderman presents the weather in Welsh – after just two months of lessons🔥

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Carol Vorderman has presented the weather in Wales, in Welsh – after only taking up lessons to learn the language two months ago.

The former Countdown star made an appearance on S4C – a local Welsh channel in which programmes are presented in Welsh – to show off her new linguistic skill.

The 59-year-old has an acute Welsh connection, too. She was raised in North Wales, in Prestatyn, her mother having been born there too.

Carol signed off her report with a little Fast Show reference, letting people know that the country would be ‘scorchio!’ (very sarcastic as it looked mostly like wind and rain too us, as usual) and wishing people ‘hwyl fawr.’

Since we know a bit of the lingo ourselves, we can translate for you – it means goodbye.

After making her debut on the channel, the presenter then took to social media to proudly show off her achievement.

‘Watch me being a weatherwoman today in Welsh,’ she wrote. ‘Been learning the language for nearly two months now online.’

Watch me being a weather woman today IN WELSH 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿….been learning language for nearly 2 months now online with @aranjones @DailyWelshWords…x @S4Ctywydd @S4C #Iaith2020

❤️❤️

pic.twitter.com/TCT6fHQmRH — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) January 26, 2020

Well Carol, Welsh is a very hard language to learn, watch out for those mutations. Pob lwc / good luck hope you succeed where I have failed. #peace — Robin Taylor (@Raxor1Robin) January 26, 2020

Excellent Carol, very impressive! I’m using @DailyWelshWords too to learn Welsh and finding it really enjoyable. Dai iawn! — Marianne Williams (@MyelomaMarianne) January 27, 2020

That is an incredible achievement, I’ve lived in Wales 25 years and I still find it impossible to learn, may I ask what site you learned on please Carol? — Derek Blower (@TangibleDerek) January 26, 2020

And been as this writer is actually from Wales and knows the language (not by choice) all we have to say is…da iawn, Carol!

It certainly seems that fans of the TV legend were also very impressed with the skills she displayed live on TV too.

‘Welsh is a very hard language to learn,’ one fan wrote. ‘Watch out for those mutations. Pob lwc [good luck]!’

Another added: ‘Very impressive! I’m using Daily Welsh Words to learn Welsh [too] and finding it really enjoyable Dai iawn [well done].’

‘That’s an incredible achievement,’ someone else told her. ‘I’ve lived in Wales [for] 25 years and I still find [the language] impossible to learn.’

Carol certainly was very appreciative of all the attention her Welsh language debut garnered as well.

She took to Twitter to wish all her followers a ‘nos da’ [good night].





