🔥Carney orders banks: don't waste our emergency cash on bonuses🔥

THE Bank of England and the City watchdog put bankers on notice that they will be punished if the fresh cash being pushed into the battered UK economy ends up as bonuses or dividends to shareholders. Alongside slashing interest rates from 0.75% to 0.25%, the Bank unveiled a package of stimulus moves to help firms and householders through an economic shock from the coronavirus that it expects to be “sharp, large and temporary”.

These included a new funding scheme pushing more than £100 billion to small businesses and a relaxation of capital buffer rules for banks, allowing them to lend more. However, in return for all this assistance, the Bank’s Prudential Regulation Authority arm declared “banks should not increase dividends or other distributions, such as bonuses, in response to these policy actions.”

The British Chambers of Commerce cheered the BoE’s move — but cautioned that banks need to pass these measures onto small firms. BCC director general Dr Adam Marshall says: “We will want to see banks using new flexibilities to do everything they can to help businesses whose cash flow and prospects have been disrupted.” Some in the City say that the rate cut won’t make much difference, or is less significant than the other moves. It will help those on tracker mortgages.

Joshua Roberts at risk manager Chatham Financial said: “In many ways more significant is the decision to cut the countercyclical capital buffer rate to 0% — offering up to £190 billion of funding to banks at zero cost on the condition that this is lent out to businesses.”

Karen Ward, chief market strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management, said: “We believe targeted fiscal measures would prove more effective. Rent and wage subsidies and tax credits would give companies confidence in their ability to manage down their costs in line with their falling revenues. This will prevent a vicious cycle of demand weakness leading to job cuts and further demand weakness.”

Salman Haqqi at money.co.uk said: “While the drop in interest rates will be welcomed by many, it does little to help those who are unable to refinance existing debts like credit cards.” In response to the news, the market rallied only briefly. The FTSE 100 was up 28 points at 5988.

FLAT GDP DEFLATES BORIS BOUNCE HOPES

HOPES that the UK economy enjoyed a “Boris bounce” after the general election faded today when it emerged that GDP was flat in January. The 0% stagnation in that month was worse than the 0.2% growth expected and the 0.3% achieved in December. Previous data showed there was no growth in the last quarter of 2019. This means the UK economy is at clear risk of falling into recession — two consecutive quarters of falling GDP. Howard Archer at the EY Item Club called the news “very disappointing” adding there “had been hopes that activity would get a significant lift from improved business and consumer confidence after the election”.