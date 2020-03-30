🔥Carluccio's falls into administration, putting 71 UK restaurants and 2,000 employees at risk🔥

Carluccio’s has confirmed it has fallen into administration, casting a shadow over the future of the dining chain’s 71 UK restaurants and 2,000 employees.

Geoff Rowley, joint administrator and partner at FRP, said: “We are operating in unprecedented times and the issues currently facing the hospitality sector following the onset of Covid-19 are well documented.

“In the absence of being able to continue to trade Carluccio’s, in the short term we are urgently focused on the options available to preserve the future of the business and protect its employees.

“We welcome the latest update on the coronavirus job retention scheme and look forward to working with HMRC to access the support it provides for companies in administration and their employees.

“As this fast-moving situation progresses we will remain in regular communication with all employees and key stakeholders, and will provide a further update in due course.”

