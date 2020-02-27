🔥Carlton Cole backs 'immense' West Ham youngster Jeremy Ngakia to play key role in relegation scrap🔥

As David Moyes weighs up whether to stick with Jeremy Ngakia for Saturday’s crunch relegation clash with Southampton, Carlton Cole believes the youngster has shown he is not one to freeze under pressure after his assured display against Liverpool at Anfield on Monday.

Right-back Ngakia was thrown in for only his second Premier League start against Liverpool and the 19-year-old was excellent in West Ham’s 3-2 defeat.

With Ryan Fredericks likely to be out for six weeks with a shoulder injury, Moyes must decide whether to play Ngakia or veteran Pablo Zabaleta against Southampton.

Deptford-born Ngakia could have an important role to play in West Ham’s fight to stay up and Cole, who worked with the youngster in his role as a coach at the Hammers academy, feels he is ready.

“I thought his concentration and focus on Monday night was immense,” Cole told Sky Sports.

“To hold his own against someone like Sadio Mane, one of the best in the world at the moment, and other players like Andy Robertson, was a measure of his quality.

“Jeremy is a natural defender. I think he started as a winger, but he has that natural instinct to defend – his reading of the game and sense of positioning are very, very good. And he has developed that entirely in the West Ham academy, which is huge credit to the staff and coaches who have guided him on his journey.

“With young players, you watch them develop and progress at academy level, you see the quality and ability they have, but you can never be 100 per cent sure that they are going to be capable of making that step up to first-team, Premier League football.

“Because it is a huge, huge step, not just in terms of the standard of play, but also the mental strength and character needed to perform on that stage. Some young players – even the most talented and promising ones – freeze when they get their opportunity and find it impossible to play with confidence and freedom in those surroundings.

In Pictures | Liverpool vs West Ham | 24/02/2020

“For that reason, when Jeremy got his chance – and I’m talking about the first game against Liverpool at home, I was worried for him. Not because I doubted his ability, but simply because you can just never really tell how a young player will cope when they don’t have any previous experience.

“But he was outstanding in that fixture, and he was outstanding again on Monday night.”