🔥Carlson Watch: As prospect bids for majors, Cardinals’ past practice hints if they’ll start his clock🔥

JUPITER, Fla. — His gear bag slung over his shoulder, Cardinals prospect Dylan Carlson walked into the team’s spring clubhouse for the first time this month and looked to his right, where minor-leaguers usually locker. Carlson didn’t see his jersey until he turned to his left — to find his locker had beat him to where he wants to go, the major-league side.Carlson’s No. 68 jersey, the same number Albert Pujols wore before he broke camp with the big-league club in 2001, hung near outfielders with big-league service time and right beside veteran catcher Matt Wieters’ locker.Locker location is never a coincidence.“Look at where I am at in the clubhouse?” Carlson said Thursday morning, leaning back in his chair and gesturing to the big-leaguers around him. “Look at all the people I can talk to, at all the people I can learn from. I try to take full advantage.”While they watch to see if he takes advantage of his opportunity, the Cardinals must consider whether they will take advantage of theirs.Even if Carlson performs well enough to leapfrog other outfielders for a spot in the opening-day lineup, the front office can utilize a popular tactic recently upheld by an arbiter to delay his free agency a year. Service time manipulation — the scheme of delaying a player’s debut so that he does not get a complete season in his rookie year — was used to get the Cubs an extra year of Kris Bryant, the Astros an extra year of George Springer, and last year the Blue Jays an extra year of future control for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. It’s a practice the Cardinals have internally sought to avoid, with players from Pujols to Adam Wainwright to Jordan Hicks, all of whom broke camp on opening day and could have been or will be free agents soon. It’s their approach that explains why Michael Wacha is a Met this season and not a free agent next winter.“I think Dylan from a talent standpoint is going to be someone you think about from an offensive view, players vs. pitchers, and I don’t think it’s necessarily apples to apples,” said John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations. “Dylan definitely had a lot of success in a short period at Memphis and that’s certainly helpful in judging. We still have a lot of people competing for at-bats, and it’s not there’s a clear path to a starting job today. In essence we have to (use spring) to figure out what exactly we have.”Now 21, Carlson was the youngest player in camp a year ago, and he remained with the major-league club until the final day. No player appeared in more games, and in 44 at-bats his .250/.353/.364 slash line left an impression. He followed spring with a thunderous season that won the Texas League’s MVP and ended in Class AAA Memphis. He finished with 28 homers and 20 steals overall, and a .361/.418/.681 line in 18 games for the Triple-A Redbirds. He positioned himself as one of the top prospects in the minors and, for a team ravenous for offense from recently vacated left field, as an option.There is, officials have said, an “avenue” from spring to opening day for Carlson, not an expressway. He must outplay several of the outfielders ahead of him — incumbents Dexter Fowler and Harrison Bader, and challengers Tyler O’Neill, Lane Thomas, Austin Dean and Justin Williams — and have some of those candidates struggle. He also must be a starter. The Cardinals aren’t going to have Carlson, whose maturity and precision has drawn comparisons to budding ace Jack Flaherty, in the majors split-shifting from the bench.“Performance, yes, it’s an analytic performance, it’s a numbers performance, but that performance for us is comprehensive — how to play the game to win the game, high baseball IQ,” manager Mike Shildt said. “It’s players who take advantage of their opportunities who end up becoming special, and those (learning) curves get accelerated with talented people who are more aware of what that looks like. It’s a separator. People either get that or they don’t. And the earlier you get it the better you are. Jack got it. Dylan gets it.”In 2015, Bryant sure seemed to have it as he stormed the Cactus League. But the Cubs stashed him at Class AAA on opening day — something something about his defense something — and started Mike Olt at third. Olt played six games that season for the Cubs, total. Bryant meanwhile had 171 days of service time.Per collectively bargained rule, 172 is a full year.He’ll reach free agency with six years and 171 days, and his grievance for free agency at the end of this season was recently rejected.Springer ended his rookie year with 166 games, and Guerrero got 157 days in the majors last season. The Mets and Padres took a different approach, bringing uber-prospects Pete Alonso and Fernando Tatis Jr., respectively, to the majors on opening day, and both graduate to 2020 with a full year of service time. Alonso won the Rookie of the Year Award.“When you have a six-year rule, you have to understand that in most instances it’s become a seven-year rule, and that wasn’t what was bargained,” Bryant’s agent Scott Boras said. “I think the Padres — this team did a good job of that with (Chris) Paddack and Tatis. They put two players who were big-league ready in the big leagues.”Flaherty, who has 2 years, six days of service time and will be arbitration-eligible this fall, added nuance to that view. There has to be an opening. Carson Kelly and Andrew Knizner both know well what it’s like to be in the minors behind a fixture, Yadier Molina.“When you’re ready, you should be in the big leagues,” Flaherty said. “But you’re not going to be gifted a spot in the big leagues. It’s always circumstance. Sometimes you’ve got to wait for a spot to open up.”The Cardinals do not have a reputation in the game for massaging service time, according to several agents and other officials asked this offseason. Part of that is because of their past practices. Their focus on developing, debuting and keeping players puts an emphasis on negotiating extensions before service time becomes a factor. If a player is good enough to be on the opening day roster (see: Pujols, Wainwright, Hicks) it’s beholden on the Cardinals to aim for an extension that covers the seventh year they’re not snagging (see: Pujols, Wainwright). Shortstop Paul DeJong would have qualified for Super-2 status this winter and arbitration rights because of his 127 days in his rookie year, but the Cardinals signed him to an extension in 2018 that takes him through 2025, what would be his eighth full season.Wacha reached free agency by only 63 days.The White Sox made a pre-emptive move to eliminate the service time question with standout prospect Luis Robert. Before his first at-bat in the majors he signed a six-year, $50-million deal that vaporizes any pretext the Sox would invent to keep him off the opening-day roster.Carlson has to play his way past others to even invite the conversation.He gets to play games this spring to show whether the front office will come March.“I want to go and showcase what I can do,” Carlson said. “I want to find a way to show the club that I can contribute and be a part of this team — whether that has me end up in the major leagues or somewhere or wherever. I’m going to try to get better every day, and that’s the way I’ll be best prepared whenever the moment does happen.”

