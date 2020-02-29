Carlson reaches bases three more times, scores twice as Cards lead 6-3

Cardinals prospect Dylan Carlson takes batting practice at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. (Post-Dispatch photo by Laurie Skrivan)

JUPITER, Fla.—There still are three more weeks of exhibition games to be played, which is a significant period of time. But if Dylan Carlson continues anything close to his current pace, the 21-year-old non-roster outfielder will be hard to keep off the Cardinals’ club.Carlton walked, singled and scored and doubled and scored in his first three plate appearances on Saturday. That extended his run to eight of consecutive plate appearances in which he has reached base.His double to right in the seventh keyed a three-run rally that broke a tie with the Washington Nationals and pushed the Cardinals ahead 6-3. Carlson is seven for 13 with four walks in the first week’s worth of Grapefruit League games. dman, who had been one for 15, singled in a run for the second time in the game, to highlight the inning.MARTINEZ FIRES THREE NO-HIT FRAMESCarlos Martinez didn’t light up the radar gun in his first start with the Cardinals this spring. But, sporting a fastball between 92 and 94 miles an hour, he no-hit the Washington Nationals for three innings Saturday. Seven of the 12 Washington hitters failed to make contact. Martinez struck out four, including Adam Eaton and Ryan Zimmerman to end the third inning, and he walked three in a 51-pitch performance.Martinez left with a lead on the strength of Paul DeJong’s wind-aided home run in the first inning off Patrick Corbin.CARDINALS ADD TWO IN FIFTH The Cardinals added two runs in the fifth to take a 3-0 lead. Carlson blooped a single to left with one out, moved to second on a groundout and scored as John Nogowski’s grounder past third baseman Spencer Kieboom.Kolten Wong was hit by a pitch and Edman singled to right, scoring Nogowski. WASHINGTON RALLIESFor six innings, Martinez, Tyler Webb and Ryan Helsley allowed only a scratch single to left off Webb in the fourth as Rangel Ravelo pulled up short. But Jake Woodford was tagged for three runs in the seventh by Washington, featuring a two-run homer by Luis Garcia. CARLSON (.455) IN CENTER FIELDCarlson, the 21-year-old who has been among the most impressive players in Cardinals’ camp, will open in center field Saturday behind Carlos Martinez, who will be making his second appearance when the World Series champion Washington Nationals visit. Carlson is five for 11 (.455) with two extra-base hits and three walks.Kolten Wong will hit first and Paul DeJong fourth and Rangel Ravelo, who lost a fly ball in the sun at Port St. Lucie, Fla., on Friday, will be in the outfield again.Ryan Helsley, Giovanny Gallegos and Tyler Webb will be among the other pitchers Saturday for the Cardinals. Martinez allowed four hits and two runs in 1 1/3 innings in his first outing.CARDINALS’ LINEUP1. Kolten Wong 2b2. Tommy Edman 3b3. Yadier Molina dh4. Paul DeJong ss5. Dexter Fowler rf6. Matt Wieters c7. Dylan Carlson cf8. Rangel Ravelo lf9. John Nogowski 1bRH Carlos Martinez p

