🔥Carlos Tevez on coronavirus: 'A footballer can live six months or a year without wages'🔥

Carlos Tevez believes footballers have a moral obligation to cut their wages as their communities struggle to deal with the fallout of the coronavirus crisis.

Football has ground to a halt in almost every single country in the world following the Covid-19 pandemic, while resentment has been rising in England towards clubs and players.

Three Premier League clubs – Tottenham, Newcastle United and Norwich City – have utilised the government’s job retention scheme to place non-playing staff on furlough, but pressure is mounting on players to agree to cost-cutting measures.

After Heath Secretary Matt Hancock weighed into the debate during Thursday’s daily government briefing to urge top-flight professionals to “make a contribution, take a pay cut and play their part” while the season is suspended, the PFA accepted players must be accommodating in order to mitigate the financial impact of the Covid-19 outbreak.

​Speaking to American TV in Argentina, former Manchester United and Man City striker Tevez – who earned an estimated £615,000-a-week salary during his time in China with Shanghai Shenhua – said: “A footballer can live six months or a year without receiving [wages].

“We are not in the same despair as those who live with kids every day, who have to leave their house at six in the morning and return at seven in the evening to feed the family.

“We are not an example in this case; yes in other things. We have to be there and help. It is easy for me to speak from home, knowing that I have food for my children.

“But desperate people, who cannot move and cannot leave the house. That is worrying.”

Regarding what clubs can do to help during the crisis, Tevez added: “[They] have to get involved. Instead of going to train in the morning, they [should] demand that you do things for the people.

“For example, go to the dining rooms in La Boca. I would be delighted to go. I know that my family is fine.

“That’s where the great example begins. You can make videos, like me at home from my living room, but the great example would be that we all go out and help.”