🔥Carlo Ancelotti sent off after VAR denies Everton late goal vs Manchester United🔥

Carlo Ancelotti was sensationally sent off following Everton’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United after angrily disputing the decision to deny the Toffees a late winner at Goodison Park.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin thought he had won the game in injury time as his shot hit Harry Maguire and deflected into the corner of David de Gea’s net, but following a VAR review, refereee Chris Kavanaugh ruled out the effort as Gylfi Sigurdsson was lying on the pitch in front of De Gea.

More to follow.

Comments

Hello {{nickname}} (Logout)

Please be respectful when making a comment and adhere to our Community Guidelines.

Community Guidelines

You may not agree with our views, or other users’, but please respond to them respectfully

Swearing, personal abuse, racism, sexism, homophobia and other discriminatory or inciteful language is not acceptable

Do not impersonate other users or reveal private information about third parties

We reserve the right to delete inappropriate posts and ban offending users without notification

You can find our Community Guidelines in full

here.

{{#singleComment}}{{value}} Comment{{/singleComment}}{{^singleComment}}{{value}} Comments{{/singleComment}}

•

•

RSS

Loading comments…

{{#comments}}

{{sender.name}}

{{dateTime}}

{{{commentText}}}

Reply

{{#sender.isSelf}}

Delete

{{/sender.isSelf}}

{{posVotes}}

{{negVotes}}

{{#replies}}

{{sender.name}}

{{dateTime}}

{{{commentText}}}

Reply

{{#sender.isSelf}}

Delete

{{/sender.isSelf}}

{{posVotes}}

{{negVotes}}

{{#replies}}

{{sender.name}}

{{dateTime}}

{{{commentText}}}

{{#sender.isSelf}}

Delete

{{/sender.isSelf}}

{{posVotes}}

{{negVotes}}

{{/replies}}

{{/replies}}

{{/comments}}

{{^comments}}

There are no comments yet

{{/comments}}

{{#showMore}}

{{/showMore}}