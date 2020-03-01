🔥Carlo Ancelotti explains furious red card referee rant after Everton vs Manchester United VAR drama🔥

Carlo Ancelotti confirmed that he entered the referees’ dressing room after Everton’s 1-1 draw against Manchester United to discuss his red card soon after full-time.

Ancelotti was sent off by referee Chris Kavanagh for furiously disputing a late decision as Dominic Calvert-Lewin saw an injury-time goal ruled out for offside following a VAR review.

Calvert-Lewin’s strike deflected off Harry Maguire and into the bottom left-hand corner of David de Gea’s net, though Gylfi Sigurdsson was judged to be impeding the goalkeeper’s view as he lay in an offside position inside the six-yard box.

Everton players and fans voiced their disapproval following the decision, and at full-time Ancelotti marched onto the pitch to remonstrate with Kavanagh – and was duly shown a red card by the official.

Ancelotti could face a potential touchline ban should Kavanagh include the incident in his match report as expected, but the Everton boss feels the goal should have stood despite it being a “difficult” decision to make.

“I ask for an explanation after the game,” Ancelotti said. “There was a misunderstanding on the pitch, he sent me off and after that I spoke with him in the dressing room calmly.

“I want to keep the conversation private. Now he’s going to do a report to the FA and we will see.

“For sure, I didn’t misrespect [sic] to him but I can understand also for them the end of the game was really impressive, really exciting. A lot of decisions, a lot of important decision but I didn’t misrespect [sic].

“It can happen but we will see if I am banned or not.

“Honestly, it was a difficult decision. I think they check the position of Gylfi, that was offside.

“But in our opinion it didn’t affect the vision of the goalkeeper. In their opinion it affect the vision and the movement of the goalkeeper.

“My opinion is really difficult decision.”

Goalkeeping mistakes from David de Gea and Jordan Pickford allowed Calvert-Lewin and Bruno Fernandes to score, though both keepers made vital saves later in the game as the sides shared the points on Merseyside.