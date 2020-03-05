carlo-ancelotti-escapes-chelsea-ban-but-hit-with-fa-fine

🔥Carlo Ancelotti escapes Chelsea ban but hit with FA fine🔥

News
John koli0

Former Chelsea manager Carlo Ancelotti will be in the dugout at Stamford Bridge on Sunday after escaping a touchline ban following his red card against Manchester United.

The Everton manager stormed onto the pitch at Goodison Park to confront referee Chris Kavanagh after his side controversially saw a late winner ruled out for offside against Manchester United.

Ancelotti has accepted an FA charge of improper conduct for his behaviour on March 1 and has been fined £8,000.

An FA statement read: “Carlo Ancelotti has been fined £8,000 for a breach of FA Rule E3 during the Premier League fixture against Manchester United FC on Sunday 1 March 2020.

“The Everton FC manager admitted that his language and/or behaviour on the field of play at the end of the fixture amounted to improper conduct and also accepted the standard penalty.”

Speaking after the incident, Ancelotti said: “I asked for an explanation after the game. There was a misunderstanding on the pitch and he sent me off. After that I spoke with him calmly in the dressing room. I want to keep our conversation private and now he will make a report for the FA and we will see.”

In Pictures | Everton vs Man Utd | 01/03/2020

Sunday will be the first time Ancelotti, who won the double with Chelsea, has returned to Stamford Bridge as an opposing manager since his sacking in 2011.

Related Posts

scientist:-australia-shows-climate-change-is-happening-faster-than-expected

🔥Scientist: Australia shows climate change is happening faster than expected🔥

mariya smith
feeding-the-world-without-starving-the-planet

🔥Feeding the world without starving the planet🔥

mariya smith
decriminalization-of-polygamy-in-utah-clears-key-hurdle-in-state-legislature

🔥Decriminalization of polygamy in Utah clears key hurdle in state legislature🔥

mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *