🔥Carey Mulligan wants overhaul of Oscars voting system🔥

Carey Mulligan wants the Oscars voting system to be overhauled the following perceived snubs to female talent, and has accused Academy members of not watching the films they are meant to judge.

The British actress, who was nominated in 2009 for her part in An Education, has been critical of this year’s nominations which saw feted female directors overlooked.

She has questioned whether those with suffrage to decide the highest honour in showbusiness have even watched the films they spurn, claiming that the power of recent female-led productions would not allow for their exclusion by any other way but ignorance.

Mulligan, 34, said the apparent attitude that these films are not worthy of recognition should be addressed by changing the Oscars voting system.

The Academy reportedly has more than 9,000 members who vote in January, and the most recent ballots have gone against the likes of director Greta Gerwig, who won praise for her lauded adaptation of Little Women.