🔥Cards reliever Miller begins throwing again as club awaits test results🔥

Cards reliever Miller begins throwing again as club awaits test outcomes

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty pitches live batting practice during spring training, Feb. 18, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan

Laurie Skrivan

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla.–There is progress on the Andrew Miller front. The Cardinals’ reliever, who has already established difficulty obtaining a “feel” for the ball and had to miss a scheduled start Monday, again today after going right through a battery of tests days gone by few days began tossing. .”Things are relocating a forward direction,” said the lefthander.Miller said he understood it could be a few days before there is some type of resolution because the Cardinals await a few of the tests results. But, it appears that carpal tunnel syndrome, which afflicted fellow lefthanded Brett Cecil last season reliever, has been eliminated, as gets the dependence on thoracic outlet syndrome surgery to correct nerve damage.Miller said the Cardinals were looking forward to confirmation “on which they believe that it is,” but didn’t elaborate.Manager Mike Shildt said, “There has been nothing unusual on a number of the testing we’ve done. You will have even more testing going on.”But everything’s been normal from what we’ve received back.” Flaherty, Ponce de Leon to handle MetsOnly three Cardinals are listed as more likely to pitch in Wednesday’s exhibition contrary to the NY Mets here and all have already been standouts this spring.Jack Flaherty, who’ll start the initial game of the growing season in Cincinnati on March 26, is geared to pitch four innings, and also Daniel Ponce de Leon. Flaherty includes a 1.93 earned run average for just two outings and Ponce de Leon has a 0.00 ERA, having struck out seven in five innings. Another hard thrower, Junior Fernandez, is slated also. That righthander has just allowed opponents to bat .100 against him in three scoreless innings in which Fernandez has struck out six.Matt Carpenter and Harrison Bader are among the squad traveling here from home base in Jupiter, Fla. The Cardinals will have two games on Thursday. Adam Wainwright is scheduled for four innings at Jupiter against the Mets, with Kwang Hyun Kim to go two, after it turned out announced your day before by Shildt that Kim will be starting that game. That Kim will be appearing as a reliever does not tie in with projected absence for Miller, Shildt said. “I don’t know that they’re attached to each other,” Shildt said. “It could potentially open up a spot that Kim could take. But I don’t think that it’s because Miller is out that Kim goes in.”Kim still is being viewed as a starter. You’re talking about a guy with 190 innings last year. He can ramp up.” Carlos Martinez will draw the Thursday night start at West Palm Beach, Fla., against Washington as the Cardinals complete their second split-squad doubleheader. The Cardinals will be off on Friday. But, said Shildt, smiling, “It’s not an ordinary off day.on Friday night at the Jupiter Beach Resort ” Shildt will undoubtedly be married to Michelle Segrave. Cardinals’ lineup 1. Tommy Edman ss2. Matt Carpenter 3b3. Rangel Ravelo 1b4. Tyler O’Neill lf5. Harrison Bader cf6. Andrew Knizner c7. Austin Dean rf8. Edmundo Sosa 2b9. Ivan Herrera cRH Jack Flaherty p

