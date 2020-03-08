Cardinals to play Marlins five times in final 14 games of spring

JUPITER, Fla. — Having passed the halfway part of their 30-game exhibition schedule, the Cardinals will embark on the Miami Marlins’ part of it.Beginning Sunday when Dakota Hudson faces the Marlins, the Cardinals will play their Roger Dean Stadium partners three times this week and five times in the final 14 Grapefruit League games.With a two-game trip to Fort Myers, Fla., upcoming on Monday and Tuesday, most of the regulars are in the Cardinals’ lineup Sunday. Only Matt Carpenter, who took three called third strikes on Saturday, is resting, with Tommy Edman replacing Carpenter at third base and hitting second. Young Dylan Carlson, batting .417 with a 1.158 OPS, is in right field and hitting ninth. Hudson, who is holding opponent batters to a .194 mark, is slated for five innings, to be followed by lefthander Genesis Cabrera for three. On Monday, Kwang Hyun Kim will work the first three innings of a game at Minnesota, with Daniel Ponce de Leon to follow for as many as five, and Alex Reyes is scheduled for some 30 pitches.Staff ace Jack Flaherty will be on Tuesday’s bus to Fort Meyers to oppose Boston.Cardinals’ lineup 1. Kolten Wong 2b2. Tommy Edman 3b3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b4. Paul DeJong ss5. Yadier Molina c6. Dexter Fowler rf7. Tyler O’Neill dh8. Harrison Bader cf 9. Dylan Carlson rfRH Dakota Hudson p

