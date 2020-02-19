Cardinals tab Flaherty to pitch exhibition opener against Mets Saturday

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty pitches live batting practice during spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

JUPITER, Fla.—Cardinals ace Jack Flaherty, widely presumed to be starting the first game of the season at Cincinnati on March 26, also will get the first exhibition start here Saturday against the New York Mets.Flaherty likely will work two innings or 30 pitches. Manager Mike Shildt, asked if it was unusual for the first-day regular-season starter also to start the first exhibition game, smiled and said, “We’ll announce our opening-day starter soon.“We’ll talk to our players and then we’ll let you (media) guys know.”Flaherty, who had an 0.91 earned run average in the second half last season, had a 11-8 record with 2.75 earned run average. The projected opening-day start would be his first. He followed Miles Mikolas last season in Milwaukee, pitching the second game of the season.This spring, Flaherty is likely to receive six exhibition starts although sometimes one or even several can take place on the back fields in minor league outings.The 24-year-old Flaherty today is captaining one of six teams as the pitchers hold their defensive competition.

