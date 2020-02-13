Cardinals sign LH-hitting infielder Brad Miller to $2 million deal

St. Louis Cardinals’ Yadier Molina, left, is safe at second ahead of the tag from Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brad Miller for an RBI double during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

The Cardinals, who had been looking for lefthanded-hitting help off the bench, dealt with that issue Wednesday by signing veteran infielder Brad Miller to a one-year deal worth an estimated $2 million. To make room for the 30-year-old Miller on the 40-man roster, the Cardinals placed righthanded reliever Jordan Hicks, recovering from Tommy John elbow surgery, on the 60-day disabled list, beginning immediately.Miller has spent six-plus seasons in the majors with Seattle (2013-15), Tampa Bay (2016-18), Milwaukee (2018), Cleveland (2019) and Philadelphia (2019), batting .241 with 88 homers in 759 games,After being let go by Cleveland last year, Miller signed on with the New York Yankees' Scranton-Wilkes Barre affiliate and then went to the Phillies, for whom he hit 12 homers in 66 games, including eight in September when he batted hit .327.Combined, Miller batted .260 with 13 homers in the majors in 2019 with a .894 OPS.The 6-2, 215-pound Miller, an Orlando, Fla. native, has played 376 career games at shortstop, 169 at second base, 75 at first base, 26 at third base and 53 in the outfield. The Clemson University product was a second-round draft pick by Seattle in 2011. He hit a career single-season high 30 homers with 81 RBI in 2016 for Tampa Bay.Miller has been assigned uniform no. 15, last worn by Matt Adams in 2018.

