Cardinals prospect Gorman faces boyhood pal Liberatore in batting practice, comes out swinging

St. Louis Cardinals owner Bill Dewitt Jr. talks with St. Louis Cardinals prospect Nolan Gorman after watching him hit during live batting practice during spring training on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. To the right is St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Andrew Miller (21). Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

JUPITER, Fla. — Several inches taller than Nolan Gorman remembers him and sporting several inches more break on his slider, Matthew Liberatore faced hitters for the first time as a Cardinal on Tuesday and awaiting him was a familiar, friendly face, swinging with gusto.“You have to,” Gorman said. “He’s going to throw strikes, so you’ve got to just attack.”“You took your pitch to hit, though,” Liberatore responded. “I gave you one. Right down the middle.”“Yeah,” Gorman agreed. “I took a lot of pitches right down the middle today.”On the first day of full-squad workout for the Cardinals, hitters went from cage to crucible at warp speed with live batting practice. Prospect Kodi Whitley and lefty Tyler Webb drew Paul Goldschmidt, Yadier Molina, and Matt Carpenter as the hitters they faced. Alex Reyes impressed in his round against a group that featured newcomer Brad Miller.And, in the last matchup of the day, Gorman and Liberatore, two of the top 50 prospects in all of baseball and boyhood pals going back to the youth league fields of Phoenix, got their wish. They faced each other. Manager Mike Shildt said they tried to balance every hitting group with a righthanded hitter and a lefthanded hitter. OK. Right. Sure. This wasn’t a coincidence.This was theater.Gorman, 19, is the Cardinals’ top infielder prospect and he’s considered one of the best sluggers in the minors. He steadied himself at High-A Palm Beach, a notoriously difficult place for hitters, and finished 2019 with a .256/.304/.428 slash line at the level and 15 homers overall in his first full season as a pro. Liberatore, 20, was the prize of the Cardinals trade with Tampa Bay that sent outfielders Jose Martinez and Randy Arozarena to the American League club. Liberatore immediately joined Zack Thompson as the Cardinals’ leading lefty prospects, and Liberatore is highly regarded in national rankings of prospects.The two friends could start the year together in High-A Palm Beach, have come together to their first major-league spring training as non-roster invitees, and spend a lot of time together in the clubhouse, chatting. It had been two years since they stood together against each other on a field – all the way back to playing for rival high schools in Phoenix.“He looked taller on the mound,” Gorman said, nodding toward Liberatore who was standing a few feet away.And thus began an interview where the reporter said fewer words than the players.“You haven’t really seen the slider too much, huh?” Liberatore said.“Just senior year,” Gorman replied.“That’s a different slider than I throw now.”“You didn’t throw it that much today?” Gorman asked.“Not really,” Liberatore said. “I threw it first pitch to you and then to Luken (Baker). That was it.”“I was going to say I didn’t see it,” Gorman smiled.“Curveball felt good. Didn’t need it.”“I thought your curveball was better than what you’ve been saying lately.”“Oh, yeah,” Liberatore beamed. “It was definitely the best it’s been since I’ve been here. In my bullpens I’ve been saying it.”“Live ABs,” Gorman said, grinning.“You stop thinking about trying to do stuff and you just do it,” Liberatore said.At 6-foot-6, Liberatore stands taller than most prospects in camp not named Johan Oviedo and most of the lefties in camp not named Andrew Miller. He’s got the height and the whip of his delivery to add deception and discomfort to the stuff he throws from the mound. This past season, at the Rays’ Class A affiliate, Liberatore struck out 76 batters in 78 1/3 innings and had a 3.10 ERA. He made 15 starts, went 6-2 and walked a total of 31 batters. He also gave up 70 hits for a 1.29 WHIP. Scouts believe he’s advanced for his age and refined for his height – not searching for how the lanky arms and legs work together for his delivery. He’s a particularly uncomfortable at-bat for lefthanded batters.Like, Gorman.The lefthanded-hitting third baseman got two at-bats against this pal. He did not get into the box to track pitches. He swung at the first one and put it in play for a groundball that may or may not have wiggled through for a hit. Liberatore responded by quick-pitching his pal with a breaking ball. In his second at-bat, Gorman got under a curveball and lifted it into the wind for a ball that may or may not have been easily caught. After the duel, the duo was still discussing whether the groundball was a hit.“If you want to call it one,” Liberatore said.“We’re calling it one,” Gorman countered.“Absolutely not.”“Hey, I didn’t strike out,” Gorman said. “I did not strike out. There was no strikeout.”“Technically if you’re not including —”“Balls in play,” Gorman interrupted.“So, the first at-bat I threw you a slider,” Liberatore recalled. “That was for the groundball. Second base. Up the middle. That was the one you could possibly call a hit. The next four pitches, I threw three strikes before you put one in play.”Gorman gave his friend a smirk.This reporter, standing between the two, asked about the second at-bat, the one where Gorman didn’t just nudge a pitch for a grounder but struck it for solid contact in the air.“Second at-bat I tried to put him away with two strikes,” Liberatore said. “Threw him a curveball, and he popped up.”“It was a fly out but the wind was howling in,” Gorman countered.“Howling in?” Liberatore laughed. “If there was no wind the center fielder wouldn’t have even had to move. He would have had the Nolan Gorman shift on and he would already have been under it.”“I did see that one though,” Gorman said.“Out of my hand?”Gorman nodded.“Yeah,” his lefty pal acknowledged, shrugging his shoulders. “I tried to throw it for a strike so I had to throw it right at your head.”-30-

