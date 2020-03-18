Cardinals pledge $1 million for game day workers

David Carson

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals joined the other 29 Major League Baseball teams in pledging $1 million each toward a fund for game day employees expected to miss work due to the suspended season.The Cardinals also announced that the team would honor the daily per diem payments for the organization’s nearly 200 minor league players, who were sent home from spring training last week.It wasn’t immediately clear whether the $1 million fund for game day employees would also cover payments to game day staff such as food vendors who aren’t directly employed by the organization. A spokeswoman said details of the package were still being worked out and more information would be available in the coming days.Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. previously said the organization was working to address minor league player compensation in the near future.The per diem payments of about $25 per day for minor league players would give them at least some upfront cash while the team works out a solution with their salaries.• Read about retail stores in the region that are cutting hours or closing due to the coronavirus.• Read the list of area restaurants that are closing, switching to carryout or otherwise adjusting due to the coronavirus.• Area events canceled or postponed• Read the list of canceled sports events.• COVID-19 cases in Missouri by county• COVID-19 cases in the United States• CDC fact sheet: Prevention and treatmentJacob Barker • 314-340-8291@jacobbarker on Twitterjbarker@post-dispatch.com

