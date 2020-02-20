Cardinals pitcher Mikolas happy to dodge ‘the biggest bullet’

The Cardinals scratched right-hander Miles Mikolas, shown talking with manager Mike Shildt during a workout last Wednesday, from his second scheduled bullpen session of the spring. Mikolas went 18-4 with a 2.83 ERA during his first season with the Cardinals and earned a trip to the All-Star Game.

Jeff Roberson, Associated Press

JUPITER, Fla.—After having received a second platelet-rich plasma injection in less than four months for his ailing right forearm, Cardinals righthander Miles Mikolas is confident that improvement shortly will follow and is happy his situation isn’t any worse than it could be.Mikolas said the shot he got on Tuesday was focused more on the precise area of inflammation in his flexor tendon area. “Using the latest MRI and ultra-sound, (doctors) were trying to pinpoint that one specific spot,” said Mikolas.Mikolas won’t be doing much of anything for the rest of the week, until the tightness in his arm recedes and he has not likely to throw in earnest for three more weeks or so. But when he returns in March, he said, “It’s not a start-from-scratch sort of thing,” because he already had been throwing bullpen sessions in Jupiter, where he lives.If there was a gratification for Mikolas in this process, it is that the ligament in his elbow appears sound, according to all tests conducted.“I’m 31 years old. I’ve had my bumps and bruises along the way,” he said. “Not anything like this, so far.“But the imaging shows that my ligament is in great shape, so that’s great. No one wants to miss a big chunk of time but to dodge the biggest bullet, that makes me feel good about myself. “It’s just another one of those bumps and bruises, so if I’m a couple of weeks late for the season, that will be the end of it and I’ll be back like normal.”Mikolas, 9-14 last season after going 18-4 in his first season with the Cardinals following his return from Japan, is expected to continue his rehabilitation here when the team breaks camp on March 22 although rehab outings in Springfield and/or Memphis also could be in his future.“All that will depend on how far long I am when they do break,” Mikolas said. “But that’s not something we’ve talked about yet.“I’ll be chomping at the bit to get out of here to enjoy that nice, cool weather in St. Louis before it’s gone. I don’t want to miss out on a little more sweater weather because it will get hot here quick“And I sold my boat already so there’s really no reason to hang out in Jupiter any longer than I need to,” said Mikolas, jokingly.Reliever Andrew Miller left the club Thursday to go to the Melbourne, Fla., area for the funeral of his grandmother, who died this week at age 89. Miller is expected back sometime on Friday.

Pitchers and catchers report one day a year. We cover the rest. Wherever baseball takes us, The Post-Dispatch and STLtoday.com will bring you there with unmatched year-round, 24-hour, and award-winning coverage of the Cardinals and Major League Baseball.

Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists

His absence throws open a rotation spot that could be filled by Kim, Cabrera, Helsley, Gant, a Class AAA Memphis starter — or, possibly, Reyes.

Cardinals Hall of Famer cautions that staff ace shouldn’t be expected to duplicate his Bob-Gibson-like second half of 2019 season.

Cards shortstop made just 7 errors while hitting 30 homers in 2019, but Hall of Famer Smith talks of a ‘little thing’ that will help DeJong.

Righthander felt discomfort while throwing last week. He is in the first year of a $68 million, four-year contract.

Manager Shildt calls a recurrence of pain and discomfort around Mikolas’ flexor tendon “a minor setback.” Rest, another MRI likely scheduled as team determines extent of injury.

Webb and Miller retired both lefthanded and righthanded hitters last season. Shildt and staff talk over intricacies of new rule with Cardinals’ pitchers.

Manager Shildt calls a recurrence of pain and discomfort around Mikolas’ flexor tendon “a minor setback.” Rest, another MRI likely scheduled as team determines extent of injury.

Cardinals ace also expected to start season opener in Cincinnati on March 26, but Shildt says announcement of opening-day starter will come ‘soon.’

Webb and Miller retired both lefthanded and righthanded hitters last season. Shildt and staff talk over intricacies of new rule with Cardinals’ pitchers.

In past two seasons, Brad Miller has been with six organizations and has appeared at every position but center field, catcher and pitcher.

The Cardinals scratched right-hander Miles Mikolas, shown talking with manager Mike Shildt during a workout last Wednesday, from his second scheduled bullpen session of the spring. Mikolas went 18-4 with a 2.83 ERA during his first season with the Cardinals and earned a trip to the All-Star Game.