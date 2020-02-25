Cardinals no-hit Marlins for six innings, lead 3-1

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman fields a ground ball during field force plays at spring training on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

JUPITER, Fla.—Six potential Cardinals starting pitchers have worked in the Cardinals’ first three exhibition games and four of them have been unscored on. Monday’s pair, John Gant and Ryan Helsley, who pitched two innings, didn’t allow a hit either.Nor did relievers Junior Fernandez and Zack Thompson, the club’s No. 1 draft pick last year, in one inning apiece, as the Cardinals no-hit the Miami Marlins through six innings and led 3-1Gant allowed a walk and a stolen base and then threw a pickoff throw into center field as the Marlins scored in the first. Helsley hit Brian Andersen with a pitch but didn’t allow any other runners in his two frames.Fernandez had a perfect fifth and lefthander Thompson benefited from a leading catch by first baseman John Nogowski, who also knocked in the Cardinals’ third run with a two-out single in the sixth to hike their lead to 3-1.Both the Cardinals and Marlins had trouble with their run game defense. Miami starter Sandy Alcantara, a former Cardinal, also had a wild pickoff throw plus a walk and he walked three. The Cardinals scratched out two runs in the second inning with just one batted ball, Rangel Ravelo’s run-scoring single, leaving the infield.Edman continues his tour of diamondTommy Edman, programmed to play several positions this spring and during the season, will make his first start at second base Monday after opening at shortstop last weekend.Meanwhile, new infielder Brad Miller, who played second on Saturday, will play shortstop Monday against Miami as John Gant makes the start, followed by Ryan Helsley.Manager Mike Shildt said he planned to see both Miller and Edman in the outfield, too, besides at third base. Yairo Munoz, a Cardinals utilityman for the past couple of years who has slimmed down this spring at the club’s request, already has been in the outfield and infield in the first two games.Rangel Ravelo, normally a first baseman, will start in left field. Rosters will expand by one in the regular season. “Twenty-sixth man, 13 position players. . .that creates more of an opportunity for a Ravelo to ultimately create different value for himself,” said Shildt. Lane Thomas will be in center. Dexter Fowler, Matt Carpenter, Paul Goldschidt and Yadier Molina will be the top four hitters, as they were on Saturday.Kim, Cabrera both to start on WednesdayAfter lefthander Austin Gomber and righthander Alex Reyes make their spring debuts here Tuesday against Washington. Lefthander Kwang-Hyun Kim will start a game here Wednesday against Miami while Genesis Cabrera will face Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., the same day in a split-squad game.“That doesn’t mean Cabrera is going to be a starter,” said Shildt. “We’ve got 13 guys competing for starters’ spots somewhere. And we adjust accordingly. Cabrera is one of them.”Kim fanned two in his first inning for the Cardinals and Cabrera finished Saturday’s win by striking out three.Staff ace Jack Flaherty will make the long trip to North Port, Fla., on Thursday to face Atlanta. “He gets to. He doesn’t have to,” said Shildt, smiling. “We all have choices but we view it as an opportunity. Jack is representative of our team. We’ll play anywhere, anytime. We love to play baseball. Jack’s a baseball player.”Righthander Miles Mikolas, who had a platelet-rich plasma injection a week ago, has returned to modified duty but is not throwing. “They’re still worried about him making sharp movements,” said Shildt.CARDINALS’ LINEUP1. Dexter Fowler rf2. Matt Carpenter 3b3. Paul Goldschmidt dh4. Yadier Molina c5. Brad Miller ss6. Tommy Edman 2b7. Rangel Ravelo lf8. Lane Thomas cf9. John Nogowski 1bRH John Gant p

