🔥Cardinals lefthander Kim pushed back because of minor groin issue🔥

Cardinals third baseman Matt Carpenter takes batting practice at spring training. (Post-Dispatch photo by Laurie Skrivan)

JUPITER, Fla.–Lefthander Genesis Cabrera, who has struck out five in three scoreless innings this spring, will start against Minnesota with scheduled starter Kwang Hyun Kim switched to a side throwing session as he tends to a minor groin issue. “It’s very mild,” said manager Mike Shildt. “To say it’s nothing wouldn’t be accurate because it’s something. The training staff found it very pro-actively, which I applaud.” Korean-born Kim, who like Cabrera has whiffed five in three spotless innings, threw a bullpen session after the diagnosis four days ago. And, and after his session on Monday, he is slated to start one of the two games the Cardinals have on Thursday.”It’s not any issue,” said Shildt. “We just want to make complete(ly) sure that everything’s fine. We’re being super-uber conservative on this.” Carpenter is backThird baseman Matt Carpenter, sidelined with back tightness for four games, will return to the Cardinals’ lineup on Monday and hit third ahead of Tyler O’Neill. Carpenter is two for four in two starts this spring. Infielder Brad Miller, scratched on Sunday, again was out with lower back tightness, but, said Shildt, “it’s very, very, very mild.”Tommy Edman will play shortstop and Edmundo Sosa will be at second, with other backup infielders Yairo Munoz and Brad Miller sidelined by hamstring and lower back ailments, respectively. Dylan Carlson, who didn’t play on Sunday, will take his .500 (seven for 14) average and .811 on-base percentage into his first start this spring in left field.