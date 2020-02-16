Cardinals’ lefthanded side of bullpen might not be affected by ‘three batter’ rule

St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Tyler Webb (30) throws from the bullpen mound during St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Friday, Feb. 14,, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

JUPITER, Fla.—Cardinals staffers and their pitchers the other day talked over the intricacies and the various potentials of the three-batter minimum that pitchers, mostly relievers, must adhere to for the first time this year in Baseball 2020. “There’s a lot of different things on the table with it,” said manager Mike Shildt Sunday.Shildt said statistics he had seen showed that this was an issue just four percent of the time last season and there will be game situations, where a team is up or down by three or four runs, when it won’t be a problem for a lefthanded reliever, say, to face three or four hitters, no matter what side from which they swing.“But we’re going to explore what it looks like and we’re being intentional about making sure there’s clarity in the plan about getting righties and lefties out. We’re going to have to adjust our thinking a little on how we use guys and how we use the rule and our skill set to the best of our ability,” said Shildt.For instance, Shildt agreed with the theory that it would be difficult to bring in a lefthanded specialist with nobody out in an inning. Depending to some degree on the batting order both for the other team and the pitcher’s own potential spot in his batting order, the starter might have to record an out in the inning before the manager would change him out.The Cardinals may not have as much to worry about as some teams because their top two lefthanded relievers from last year, Andrew Miller and Tyler Webb, can retire righthanded hitters, especially Webb last season.Webb held righthanded hitters to a .184 batting average and .679 OPS last year and lefthanders to .157 and .517, respectively. Miller limited righthanders to a .238 mark although .804 OPS and lefthanders to .211 and .667.“That’s the key to this thing,” Shildt. “That’s where the game is going with this rule. Guys capable of getting righties and lefties out. . . that’s a huge value as a reliever. And starters, too.”After Sunday’s workout, which consisted mostly of pitchers’ fielding practice, Shildt and president of baseball operations John Mozeliak drove to West Palm Beach, Fla. There, they were to hook up with commissioner Rob Manfred and fly on Manfred’s private jet to a meeting of Florida-based managers and executives at the new Atlanta spring training complex in Northport, Fla.

Pitchers and catchers report one day a year. We cover the rest. Wherever baseball takes us, The Post-Dispatch and STLtoday.com will bring you there with unmatched year-round, 24-hour, and award-winning coverage of the Cardinals and Major League Baseball.

Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists

Longtime American Leaguer hit eight homers for Phillies last September. He had 30 home runs for Tampa Bay in 2016.

In past two seasons, Brad Miller has been with six organizations and has appeared at every position but center field, catcher and pitcher.

Cardinals Hall of Famer cautions that staff ace shouldn’t be expected to duplicate his Bob-Gibson-like second half of 2019 season.

Korean lefthander says he wants to be ready for start of exhibition season. He finds his best advice about his new country from Google.

Manager Shildt calls a recurrence of pain and discomfort around Mikolas’ flexor tendon “a minor setback.” Rest, another MRI likely scheduled as team determines extent of injury.

Manager Shildt calls a recurrence of pain and discomfort around Mikolas’ flexor tendon “a minor setback.” Rest, another MRI likely scheduled as team determines extent of injury.

Ricardo Sanchez, 22, never has been in the majors. He was 8-12 in Class AA in 2019. Infielder Urias designated for assignment.

But ABS will be employed this season in Florida State League after two lesser leagues experimented with it last year.

If Marcell Ozuna doesn’t return, Carlson and Tyler O’Neill could end up in left field for the Cardinals.

St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Tyler Webb (30) throws from the bullpen mound during St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Friday, Feb. 14,, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com