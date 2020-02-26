Cardinals’ Kim spins two hitless innings at Marlins; Carpenter scratched with back tightness

JUPITER, Fla. — Kwang Hyun Kim was impressive in his first Cardinals appearance when he tossed a scoreless inning in Saturday’s exhibition, fanning two. On Wednesday, in his first start, the Korean lefthander largely was unhittable.Kim faced only six Miami Marlins hitters, striking out three, in two perfect innings. Mixing a sharp breaking ball with a low-to-mid 90s fastball, the 31-year-old Kim threw 18 strikes out of 29 pitches. Carpenter scratched with back tightnessMatt Carpenter was scratched from the Cardinals’ lineup because of back tightness before the game here Wednesday with Miami.Nolan Gorman replaced Carpenter in the lineup at third base and singled to left in his first at-bat in the first inning. Gorman also drove in a run in a two-run second inning with a forceout grounder.The Cardinals listed Carpenter, who has had back issues before, as “day to day.”A BULLPEN DAYAfter Kwang Hyun Kim finishies his first exhibition start for the Cardinals here, several relievers from last year’s strong bullpen will appear for the first time.Following Kim, who threw one inning of scoreless relief last week, will be righthanders John Brebbia and Giovanny Gallegos and lefthnder Tyler Webb.Meanwhile, lefthander Genesis Cabrera, who also could be part of the bullpen at the start of the season, will start for a second squad of Cardinals at West Palm Beach, Fla., against Houston.Five regulars will stay here and play against Miami—Dexter Fowler, Matt Carpenter, Paul Goldschmidt, Yadier Molina and Harrison Bader.Goldschmidt, who has had a sore arm, will play first base for the first time after taking a full infield drill on Tuesday. “He did it well and he’s ready to play,” said manager Mike Shildt.Kolten Wong, Paul DeJong and Tommy Edman will travel to face Houston. Edman will play third base and infielder Brad Miller will take a turn in left field against the Astros. Shildt will be in West Palm Beach with bench coach Oliver Marmol managing the game here.FLAHERTY, HUDSON TO FACE BRAVESBesides ace Jack Flaherty, 16-game winner Dakota Hudson will be on the 6:30 a.m. bus to North Port, Fla., on Thursday as the Cardinals take on the Atlanta Braves at their new facility.On Friday, Adam Wainwright will oppose the New York Mets in Port St. Lucie, Fla., for the second time in five days. Carlos Martinez, who relieved Wainwright on Sunday, will make his first spring start on Saturday here against Washington.CARDINALS’ LINEUP (vs. Miami):1. Dexter Fowler rf2. Matt Carpenter 3b3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b4. Yadier Molina c5. Tyler O’Neill lf6. Harrison Bader cf7. Yairo Munoz ss8. Edmundo Sosa 2b9. Julio Rodriguez pLHP Kwang-Hyun KimCARDINALS’ LINEUP (vs. Houston)1. Kolten Wong 2b2. Tommy Edman 3b3. Paul DeJong ss4. Rangel Ravelo 1b5. Brad Miller lf6. Lane Thomas cf7. Andrew Knizner c8. Justin Williams rf9. Ivan Herrera dhLHP Genesis Cabrera

