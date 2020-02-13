Cardinals’ Jeff Albert says he didn’t see signs of Astros’ illegal scheme, wasn’t asked to do anything ‘unethical’

JUPITER, Fla. — Cardinals hitting coach Jeff Albert, whose reputation as an rising offensive instructor in the modern game got a booster shot from his time with the Houston organization, said it would be “news to him” if his name surfaced in the ongoing sign-stealing scandal muddying the Astros.In Albert’s first public comments on baseball’s growing bruise, the Cardinals’ second-year hitting coach said he did not see any evidence of an illegal sign-stealing scheme during his time in 2018 in the Astros’ big-league dugout.He understands the questions.He’s even asked some.“You’re part of the team in 2018, and you’re in the clubhouse,” Albert said Wednesday. “But if something – it would be news. That part would be news to me. Like I said, I don’t feel like I was participating, or doing, or even asked to do something like unethical or that had issues with integrity of the game. That was just my experience as far as what I was personally doing and the conversations and people that I was around.”After the Cardinals’ first official workout of spring training, Albert met with the media for nearly 20 minutes to discuss the investigation that has cost three managers their jobs and led to an upheaval in the leadership of the Houston Astros. Albert’s availability and comments offered a stark contrast of what was happening 20 minutes south in West Palm Beach, Fla., where, according to The Houston Chronicle, the Astros did not open up their facility to media on the day pitchers and catchers report. The Astros’ first official workout will be Thursday. Questions will confront them.Former Cardinals exec Jeff Luhnow, who left to be Houston’s general manager in 2011, was suspended by baseball for a year and subsequently fired. An investigation by the commissioner’s office into the Houston’s sign-stealing caper also led to the dismissal of Mets manager Carlos Beltran and Boston manager Alex Cora for their role with the 2017 Astros team that won the World Series. The commissioner’s report also stated that sign-stealing capers were in play in 2018 as well, and opponents have filed multiple complaints against the Astros for their perceived fracturing of rules.Given how rarely they’ve played Houston, the Cardinals, according to two sources, did not register a complaint with the commissioner’s office about the Astros.With the evidence, there is also a question of culture.Albert conceded that even if he saw something awry while a member of the Astros he’s unsure if he could have said anything or if there was an avenue to alert management.“I think that would have been really tough,” he said Wednesday. “I understand whether it’s from different players, staff members, whoever the case may be. I think kind of going back to that time and I do think that it would have been a tough position to be in. I didn’t feel like there was any – looking around, conversations with staff or players – I didn’t feel like I was watching or witnessing anything that was out of the ordinary. That was my experience.”As part of the investigation, the commissioner’s investigators conducted one phone interview with Albert. It happened in November, shortly after news of the Astros’ sign-stealing broke in The Athletic with on-the-record comments from former Houston pitcher Mike Fiers and off-the-record confirmation from others.Albert called the conversation “short.”“The biggest thing I can say, first of all, is I spoke to the commissioner’s office as part of that process, trying to basically participate there and cooperate as much as possible,” Albert said. “Pretty short conversation from my perspective. There really is not tons of information from my side. I understand the interest in the story and the association with the team at the time so I understand there is going to be questions about that.”Some came from his new bosses as Albert also had multiple conversations with John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations, and manager Mike Shildt about the allegations engulfing the Astros. Cardinals executives acknowledged that they had to explore Albert’s role in any offensive strategy with the Astros, and that they had to also ask how to perceive the success the Astros had as one of the top offensive teams in baseball. Albert’s career in pro baseball began with the Cardinals. He was a hitting coach for High-A Palm Beach experimenting with some of the tech that is now standard around the game, and it was his history with the Cardinals and his success in player development with the Astros that led to his hiring before the 2019 season as the team’s new hitting coach.Albert has been charged by the Cardinals to revamp, reinvent and modernize the whole organization’s approach to hitting.In 2017, he served as a roving hitting coordinator for the Astros’ organization, and he worked with young hitters such as George Springer. The season after the Astros won the World Series, Albert was promoted to assistant hitting coach for the team in 2018.He was asked if any of the Astros’ accomplishments feel slimy, tainted.“That is a difficult question,” Albert said. “There is a lot of comments about the culture this and the culture that. My experience as the culture and innovation and things that were going on there was so overwhelmingly positive it terms of the developing of what happens on the pitching and hitting – that stuff was amazing. (This) is kind of like a separate issue.”The commissioner’s report and subsequent reporting from various media outlets have described how the Astros utilized a camera in center field to decode the opponent’s pitch calls. A screen was mounted not too far from the dugout in 2017, and once the calls were deciphered using tech the Astros went back to basics: someone who whack a trash can if it was an off-speed pitch, and stay quiet for a fastball. In later years, the Astros were accused of using whistling for the same effect.The transgression that got the team and executives in trouble was the use of tech to steal signs. Doing so from second base or picking up clues from the dugout – both are allowed by baseball and seen as part of the skilled skullduggery of the game.Illegal use of tech changes that.Houston manager A.J. Hinch, Albert’s boss in 2018, was suspended by major-league baseball for a year and he was fired by the Astros. Beltran and Cora parted ways with their teams. Cora won the 2018 World Series in Boston, and the Red Sox are currently under investigation for also illegally stealing signs. Beltran did not manage a day with the Mets before his role as a player in 2017 with Houston made a suspension possible. No players were punished by the commissioner’s office as a result of the investigation.The players who have publicly apologized are all on other teams this season. No Astros players have offered a formal apologize.Shildt drew a line last month for where the Cardinals stand.He said after talking with players and coaches many months ago and exploring what lengths they would go to in order to use tech to gain an edge, they, as a group, decided they did not “want to win that way.” Albert said it wasn’t anything that was said specifically to him as a result of the Houston revelations.He always assumed it applied.“I think it’s like, hey, we want to do things the right way,” Albert said. “I think that’s in general. Integrity in this sport is important, period. I think that goes without saying. That’s part of just normal conversation of hey when we do things here we want to do them the right way.”-30-

