Cardinals infielders arrive early because they relish learning from Oquendo

Cardinals instructor Jose Oquendo, right, works with third baseman Matt Carpenter in a pre-spring training drill on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. (Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com)

JUPITER, Fla. — The official start of Cardinals’ spring training camp for pitchers and catchers isn’t until Wednesday. But in a small area adjacent to the batting cages outside the clubhouse, Jose Oquendo is holding court. Most of his defensive instruction involves infielders, but pitchers and even catchers who like to play shortstop — such as Yadier Molina — also are welcome.Soon, Oquendo will work in concert with the big-league coaches, notably infield coach Stubby Clapp. Shortly after that, “I’ll move out of the way,” said Oquendo, who then will begin to work with the minor leaguers. Oquendo, long the Cardinals’ third base and infield coach, has stepped back to more of a teaching role at a lower level, although he will be called on to trouble-shoot occasionally during the major-league season.As early as the middle of last week, the Cardinals’ entire starting infield was working with Oquendo on the short, quasi turf surface here even though the position players aren’t slated to begin workouts until next Monday. Third baseman Matt Carpenter, speaking for the rest, said they love to get here to see Oquendo.“I look forward to it so much that I wish he had written a book — when I forget something or one day when he’s no longer around,” Carpenter said.Employing an old line, Oquendo, 56, probably has forgotten more baseball than anyone else knows, although Carpenter cautioned, “He hasn’t forgotten much. He’s a unique coach. He’s an elite coach.“You look at what we do for a living, and you’ve got the guys who are the best in the world. He’s the best in the world at what he’s doing — coaching input. There’s no doubt about it. No disrespect to any other coach, but I’ve never been around a coach who can impact a game as much as he can. He has won us games before by strictly his ability to coach third, his ability to motivate, positioning . . . just stuff that goes unnoticed that you’ve really got to be around him every day to appreciate.”In 2019, the Cardinals went statistically from the major leagues’ worst defense to the best, with six players finishing in the top three of Gold Glove voting and second baseman Kolten Wong winning the award at his position. Oquendo said Monday he thinks the defense can be even better this year.“There’s always steps you can take, and we’ve addressed that with Paul DeJong,” Oquendo said.The Cardinals shortstop made as vast an improvement in one year in the field as anybody in recent years, but Oquendo said he wants to see DeJong improve his technique on tags at second and to charge balls more, besides some subtleties.“Have an idea of how the other team plays — the type of game they’re going to bring,” Oquendo said. “Do they bunt? Do they hit-and-run? Be aware of what the other team will do, so he can prepare himself. He can open his mind more about the game, including how we play and not just the other team.”Carpenter was the one Cardinals’ infield defender who did not merit Gold Glove consideration last year.“He has improved,” Oquendo said. “He just has to make sure he divides his offense and defense and not take one with him.”“That’s accurate,” Carpenter said. “He’s always been pushing on me that that’s something I continually need to improve on. Hitting has always been what’s catapulted me into the career I’ve had. I’ve never been a base runner or defender. I certainly can be good at those things, or adequate, but I’m not Kolten Wong. I can get to a point where I can play average to above-average defense wherever they have me, and (Oquendo) has been a big help of getting me to a point where I can just go out and play.“Right now, my arm’s as good as it’s ever been. I feel I’m finally past everything with my shoulder and the pain that I had. I’ve got the strength back and now I’m at the point where I feel I have at least an average arm. For many years, I was well below average. But my real value to this team is getting back to where I can be the offensive player I know I can be. If I’m not hitting, similar to last year, you might as well put somebody at third base who can pick it.”A few years back, Oquendo stepped away from his third-base coach job because of his knee issues. He returned for the 2018 season but then chose not to continue at the major-league level.“I’m comfortable,” he said. “I’m home more (he lives in nearby Stuart, Fla.) and see the family more. I still get to help in the minor leagues and give my advice on what I see.”The Cardinals might have gone from worst to first in one year defensively, but Oquendo reminded, “We were only one player away from being real good defensively (before 2019).”Asked which player, Oquendo shook his head.“I can’t say that. But you can.”The answer, of course, is multiple Gold Glove winner Paul Goldschmidt.“You’ve got to have a Good Glove first baseman,” Oquendo said. “I asked somebody last year when the last time a team with a real bad first baseman won the World Series?”In the past decade, the group of first basemen on World Series champions has numbered Albert Pujols, Brandon Belt, Eric Hosmer, Anthony Rizzo, Mitch Moreland and Yuli Gurriel, among others.Carpenter said Goldschmidt “is tied for first as good a defender at that position as anybody in the league. And he made us all way better. He solidified the thinking that you can’t just put anybody at first base.”

