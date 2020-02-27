Cardinals Flaherty, Hudson aim to split six innings vs. Ozuna, ‘King’ Felix and Braves

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty (22) throws from the bullpen mound during St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

NORTH PORT, Fla. — A handful of Cardinals executives made the trek across the Florida peninsula to see the Atlanta Braves’ new spring digs and get some ideas for the upgrades coming to Jupiter, Fla., in the next two years.There are dorms for prospects, on site. There’s even a cafeteria.There is a modern ballpark with an ample footprint, open concourses, and all the space that a team craves for weight rooms and pitching labs and batting cages and offices.The Braves’ brand-new facility, located just north of where the Tampa Bay Rays train and about 30 minutes to the south of where Baltimore calls home every spring, is what lured them out of Disney World and the snarl of heavy traffic and high prices. That facility too had aged poorly. At one point, some of the weight equipment used by the Braves had spilled out into the hallway, just because there was no room for it.The Cardinals and Marlins have more than $100 million pledged for improvements to the facilities at Roger Dean Stadium, and members of the Cardinals’ baseball operations department made the three-hour drive to CoolToday Park for ideas.In the scheduled game, Jack Flaherty and Dakota Hudson aim to split six innings. Both are scheduled to throw three innings and about 40 pitches, or so. They’ll face a familiar hitter at cleanup for the Braves: Marcell Ozuna. They’ll pitch opposite a new face for the Grapefruit League: Felix Hernandez. The longtime Seattle ace is making his second start of spring, like Flaherty. Hernandez pitched two scoreless in his Atlanta debut.Here are the lineups for the exhibition game:CARDINALS1. Tommy Edman, LF2. Brad Miller, 3B3. Dylan Carlson, RF4. Matt Wieters, C5. Yairo Munoz, SS6. Max Schrock, 2B7. Lane Thomas, CF8. Andrew Knizner, C9. John Nogowski, 1BPitching: Jack Flaherty, RHP. (Hudson to follow for the next clean inning.)BRAVES1. Ender Inciarte, C2. Dansby Swanson, SS3. Nick Markakis, DH4. Marcell Ozuna, LF5. Yonder Alonso, 1B6. Austin Riley, 3B7. Tyler Flowers, C8. Yangervis Solarte, 2B9. Rafael Ortega, RFPitcher: Felix Hernandez, RHPThis story will be updated with action from the game, and any news.

