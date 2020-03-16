🔥Cardinals expect their spring training facility to be closed🔥

On Friday morning, Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner left the clubhouse at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla., with some of his gear. (AP Photo)

JUPITER, Fla. — At a time when the Cardinals expected to host the first of no one knows how many informal workouts at their Roger Dean Stadium complex, players were instead parading out of the clubhouse, boxes and bags in hand, and leaving for the unknown.They expect the facility to be closed to them, and to have to find ways to work our individually, said multiple players.“I’m just preparing,” shortstop Paul DeJong said.MLB commissioner Rob Manfred arrived at the complex on Monday morning at 11 a.m. local time to be part of a conference call with owners. He lives in the area and was going to use Bill DeWitt Jr.’s complex for the call, with DeWitt also present. The conference call was set for noon Florida time.Miles Mikolas and Brett Cecil had a light game of catch that might be the last Cardinals’ activity for awhile at RDS.Manfred walked by reporters without commenting. Players said they have not received any official word, only to expect to hear the facilities are unavailable to them.Baseball’s evolving response to the coronavirus crisis has included postponing the season, canceling spring, and adjusting daily.“I’m just nervous,” infielder Kolten Wong said. “I just don’t know what to do.”Check back here soon for more on this developing story.

