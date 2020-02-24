Cardinals’ Edman continues his tour of positions

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman fields a ground ball during field force plays at spring training on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

JUPITER, Fla.—Tommy Edman, programmed to play several positions this spring and during the season, will make his first start at second base Monday for the Cardinals after opening at shortstop last weekend.Meanwhile, new infielder Brad Miller, who played second on Saturday, will be at shortstop Monday against Miami as John Gant makes the start, followed by Ryan Helsley.Rangel Ravelo, normally a first baseman, will start in left field and Lane Thomas will be in center. Dexter Fowler, Matt Carpenter, Paul Goldschidt and Yadier Molina will be the top four hitters, as they were on Saturday. The Cardinals will be facing former Cardinal Sandy Alcantara, the centerpiece for the Marlins of the Marcell Ozuna trade a couple of years ago. CARDINALS’ LINEUP1. Dexter Fowler rf2. Matt Carpenter 3b3. Paul Goldschmidt dh4. Yadier Molina c5. Brad Miller ss6. Tommy Edman 2b7. Rangel Ravelo lf8. Lane Thomas cf9. John Nogowski 1bRH John Gant p

