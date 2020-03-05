Cardinals clout three homers in one inning; Mets’ No 9 batter hits for cycle in 7-7 tie

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright pitches live batting practice during spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

JUPITER, Fla.–Once New York Mets reliever Tyler Bashlor, unscored on in three spring outings, entered Thursday’s exhibition game, the wraps came off the Cardinals’ offense, which had scored only one run against New York in 12 innings over two days.Paul DeJong clouted his fourth homer of the spring. Lane Thomas smacked his second, a three-run shot, and Matt Carpenter erased what was left of a 5-0 Mets lead with his first homer of the spring, a two-run drive. Thomas also had a double and two walks later in the game. But the hitting star of a 7-7 tie was No. 9 hitter Johneshwy Vargas, batting .188 at game time. Vargas hit for a rare cycle, even rarer in spring training when few players get four at-bats. His final hit was a homer run to center off John Brebbia in the eighth.Mets sock WainwrightIf familiarity breeds contempt, then the Mets expressed their displeasure at seeing Adam Wainwright again.Facing Wainwright for the third time in 11 days, the Mets peppered the Cardinals’ veteran righthander for five hits and four runs in the second inning and five runs overall in four innings.Center fielder Harrison Bader committed a throwing error in the innng and also had another ball go over his head and to the wall. But Bader also had bailed out Wainwright in the first with a stellar diving catch to his right on Dominic Smith.Kolten Wong, who looks more and more like the Cardinals’ leadoff man this season, singled in each of his first two three times at bat. The third, a bunt single, preceded Carpenter’s homer.Thomas’ homer followed singles by Yadier Molina and Dexter Fowler, who had been one for 19.Kim fires two scoreless inningsKwang Hyun Kim, who hadn’t pitched since Feb. 26 because of groin discomfort, fired two scoreless innings in relief, giving up his first three hits of the spring. The South Korean lefthander, signed to a two-year contract as a free agent, has worked five innings without giving up a run in three outings.Status quo on MillerThere was no further definition on the condition of lefthanded reliever Andrew Miller, who has had trouble in his feel for the ball.“Testing continues to be taking place,” said manager Mike Shildt. “I’m not free to pass (it) along, but he’s going through a lot of different tests. But so far everything has been normal. And we’re continuing the process of figuring out how he can get back to what he wants to be and what we want him to be.“We’re doing everything we can as fast we can but I don’t want to put a time label on it. . . because there’s not one.”Lefthander Genesis Cabrera, who came out of his previous start in the second inning with a cracked finger nail on the middle finger of his left hand, threw a good bullpen session on Thursday and is scheduled to pitch again on Sunday.Cabrera, who had an acrylic nail affixed, said, “No pain at all.”

Carlson runs streak to eight consecutive times reaching base with walk, single and double. Martinez fires three no-hit innings, fanning four and walking three. Munoz injures hamstring.

Righthander gives up just two hits and one run in four innings. Goldschmidt and Wieters homer. Reyes strikes out four in two innings.

New York’s first three hitters touch Flaherty and Mets make two first-inning runs hold up. Fernandez continues strong showing. Gorman homers for only Cardinals run.

