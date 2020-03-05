Cardinals clout three homers in fourth to erase 5-0 Mets lead

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright pitches live batting practice during spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

JUPITER, Fla.– If familiarity breeds contempt, then the New York Mets expressed their displeasure at seeing Adam Wainwright again Thursday.Facing Wainwright for the third time in 12 days, the Mets peppered the Cardinals’ veteran righthander for five hits and four runs in the second inning. They scored five runs off the righthander overall in four innings. But the Cardinals erased that deficit and then some by clouting three homers off righthander Tyler Bashlor in the home fourth to seize a 6-5 lead. Paul DeJong hit his fourth home run of the spring and Lane Thomas hit a three-run shot (No. 2) following singles by Yadier Molina and Dexter Fowler, who had been one for 19.Leadoff Kolten Wong bunted for his third hit of the game and Matt Carpenter swatted his first homer of the spring to give the Cardinals the lead.Center fielder Harrison Bader committed a throwing error in the second inning behind Wainwright and had another ball go over his head and to the wall. But Bader also had bailed out Wainwright in the first with a stellar diving catch to his right on Dominic Smith.Carlos Martinez will start a night game for the Cardinals at West Palm Beach, Fla., against Washington.Cardinals’ lineup 1. Kolten Wong 2b2. Matt Carpenter 3b3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b4. Paul DeJong ss5. Yadier Molina c6. Dexter Fowler rf7. Harrison Bader cf8. Lane Thomas lf 9. Carlos Soto dh RH Adam Wainwright p

Pitchers and catchers report one day a year. We cover the rest. Wherever baseball takes us, The Post-Dispatch and STLtoday.com will bring you there with unmatched year-round, 24-hour, and award-winning coverage of the Cardinals and Major League Baseball.

Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists

Carlson runs streak to eight consecutive times reaching base with walk, single and double. Martinez fires three no-hit innings, fanning four and walking three. Munoz injures hamstring.

Ponce de Leon fans four in three scoreless innings and allows two hits, one of them lost in sun. ‘He wants to be on our club,’ says Shildt. Goldschmidt and Dean homer for Cardinals.

Gomber throws three scoreless innings, fanning four. Cardinals have early homers by DeJong, O’Neill. B. Miller scratched with lower back tightess.

Righthander gives up just two hits and one run in four innings. Goldschmidt and Wieters homer. Reyes strikes out four in two innings.

Righthander gives up just two hits and one run in four innings. Goldschmidt and Wieters homer. Reyes strikes out four in two innings.

New York’s first three hitters touch Flaherty and Mets make two first-inning runs hold up. Fernandez continues strong showing. Gorman homers for only Cardinals run.

Righthander gives up just two hits and one run in four innings. Goldschmidt and Wieters homer. Reyes strikes out four in two innings.

New York’s first three hitters touch Flaherty and Mets make two first-inning runs hold up. Fernandez continues strong showing. Gorman homers for only Cardinals run.

Gomber throws three scoreless innings, fanning four. Cardinals have early homers by DeJong, O’Neill. B. Miller scratched with lower back tightess.

Gomber throws three scoreless innings, fanning four. Cardinals have early homers by DeJong, O’Neill. B. Miller scratched with lower back tightess.

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright pitches live batting practice during spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com