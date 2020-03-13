Cardinals close spring training camp as most players, staff are urged to head home

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt and his son watch the championship match of the pitchers fundamentals tournament at St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

JUPITER, Fla. — A majority of the Cardinals players in major-league spring training have opted to return to their offseason homes as the club closes its camp for official workouts and awaits word on when baseball will resume again.The team will reconvene at that time for what John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations, referred to as “Camp 2.”Most players were encouraged to return home Friday as the result of a discussion between the commissioner’s office and the players’ union. The Cardinals have 10 to 15 players who have opted to remain in Jupiter, Fla. Many, though not all, have homes in the area. Lefty Kwang Hyun Kim will not be returning to Korea, and after conversations with the Cardinals has electedto remain in Jupiter, Fla.A skeleton crew of coaches and staff will be available to players at the Roger Dean Stadium complex for their voluntary workouts.There will be no mandatory workouts for the foreseeable future.From earlierOn the first day without baseball, the Cardinals opened their training room and their weight room to players who were interested in using them, but canceled all other baseball-related activities and awaited instructions that, an official acknowledged, change “hour by hour.”By the end of day the Cardinals were closing camp, though the extent of that closure was not yet clear, and that was changing by the day.”We’re in a holding pattern,” manager Mike Shildt said.As every club adjusts to concern about the rapid spread of coronavirus, the Cardinals players have been instructed to remain in the Jupiter area for the time being. John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations, made that recommendation during a mandatory meeting Friday morning for the major-league camp in the clubhouse. The suggestion came from the commissioner’s office — especially as Major League Baseball and its players’ union discuss what’s next for teams, players, and how to sort out salaries and workouts.By the afternoon, teams had started to notify players of their options — which included returning to their offseason homes. Teams began encouraging players to do so. Players could also stay in the city of spring training, or return to the city of their team (that is, St. Louis for the Cardinals). A handful of Cardinals — including Yadier Molina, Paul Goldschmidt, and Paul DeJong — have homes in the Jupiter area. It’s not clear what the new directives mean for international players, like Cardinals lefty Kwang Hyun Kim.This move speaks to the possibility the season will be delayed more than the announced two weeks. Teams are bracing for missing the entire month of April.Mozeliak had said earlier Friday morning how it’s easier to keep track of the players if they’re near by, if they limit travel, and the team isn’t “running them down.” Officials did say that the leagues and players’ union were working on agreed upon options for the players.During a conference call with media close to lunch time, Mozeliak said he had already had 12 different conversations with the commissioner’s office, and he said that he’s not taking the schedule day by day.”I’m taking it hour by hour,” he said.He said the team and its players and support staff must “remain nimble.”Major League Baseball announced Thursday afternoon that spring training has been canceled and the start of the season would be delayed at least two weeks.Shildt said there will be no baseball activities at the team’s facility on Friday, but that the facility will be open to the players this weekend should they want to do some independent work. He said it’s not yet clear how that will work, but they intend to be available to players for whatever they want to do in the coming days until instructed by the commissioner’s office.”We will be available on some level (to help keep players) in baseball shape,” Shildt said. “Until we get told to shut the doors.”Some other tidbits from the morning meeting: • The Cardinals disinfect their clubhouse every night, and they even travel on the road with sanitizing equipment, and they have for several years. While some teams have a deep clean of their facilities this weekend, the Cardinals are not because of their longstanding daily habit of doing so.• Shildt and his staff met with the performance department and medical team to start putting together plans for players, though they don’t yet know what the target date is. With no sense of when opening day is, they don’t now how to engineer throwing programs for pitchers. They are working through a variety of scenarios. Shildt said the current suggestion to players is, “Listen to your bodies.”• If the team is told to shut camp, non-essential staff may be encouraged to return home, but that has not happened at this time.• The minor-league camp was closed for baseball activities Friday. Players and coaches were told to remain at the hotel and await instruction, which came later in the day. By late afternoon, many minor-leaguers had packed up their gear and were leaving the team’s complex in Jupiter, Fla.• With around 300 people now housed at the Roger Dean Stadium facility the Cardinals would be in violation of the Florida governor’s recommendation to reduce the size of gatherings. They were going to have to do staggered workouts.• Several times during their comments to the media, Shildt and Mozeliak said that the plans have “to remain fluid.”They also admitted that for many of the questions being asked by players and by media the answer is, honestly, they don’t know.”The most fair answer, the most current answer, is we just don’t know,” Mozeliak said when asked about progress toward a plan from the union and the leagues about player schedules. “This is a very fluid situation. What we know now vs. what we knew 24 hours ago has changed quite a bit. What we’re going to know later today, or tonight, or tomorrow is going to be different than what I know now.”

Pitchers and catchers report one day a year. We cover the rest. Wherever baseball takes us, The Post-Dispatch and STLtoday.com will bring you there with unmatched year-round, 24-hour, and award-winning coverage of the Cardinals and Major League Baseball.

Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists

To address the global alarm and rapid spread of the coronavirus, baseball could go a month or more without games.

Cardinals’ lefty reliever says he’ll ‘pick up the pace pretty quick again if today’s an indication of anything.’

Cardinals have five spots on their 26-man roster for the bench. Miller will join Edman, Ravelo, Wieters and a fourth outfielder (Lane Thomas?).

Cards-Cubs games in London are still scheduled but MLB has not offered a timetable for a decision. In Europe, soccer stadiums are empty for games.

Manager Mike Shildt acknowledged that with spring training nearing its end, Alex Reyes’ route to the majors is in relief.

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt and his son watch the championship match of the pitchers fundamentals tournament at St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com