Cardinals bash three homers in one inning; Mets’ No 9 batter hits for cycle in 7-7 tie

Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong takes batting practice during spring training in Jupiter, Fla. DeJong hit his fourth Grapefruit League homer in Thursday’s game against the New York Mets. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

JUPITER, Fla. — New York Mets reliever Tyler Bashlor had been unscored on in three spring outings. But once he entered Thursday’s exhibition game against the Cardinals, the wraps came off the St. Louis offense, which had scored only one run against New York in 12 innings over two days. Paul DeJong clouted his fourth homer of the spring. Lane Thomas smacked his second, a three-run shot. And Matt Carpenter erased what was left of a 5-0 Mets lead with his first homer of the spring, a mammoth, two-run drive to right center. All of this came in the fourth inning against Bashlor, who retired only two hitters and allowed seven hits and six runs in a game that would end as a 7-7 tie. Bashlor’s spring earned-run average ballooned to 14.73.Thomas also had a double and two walks later in the game. “Very impressive,” said manager Mike Shildt.Leadoff hitter Kolten Wong went 3 for 4 and raised his spring average to .333. But the hitting star of the nine-inning deadlock was Mets No. 9 hitter Johneshwy Fargas, a 25-year-old farmhand who played last summer in Class AA and was batting .188 at game time. Fargas hit for a rare cycle, even rarer in spring training when few players get four at-bats.His final hit was a homer run to center off Cardinals reliever John Brebbia in the eighth, tying the game. Brebbia also allowed a solo homer to Patrick Mazeika in the inning. More updates from the Cardinals-Mets game: Mets sock WainwrightIf familiarity breeds contempt, then the Mets expressed their displeasure at seeing Adam Wainwright again.Facing Wainwright for the third time in 11 days, the Mets peppered the Cardinals’ veteran righthander for five hits and four runs in the second inning and five runs overall in four innings.”I actually executed quite a few pitches today,” said Wainwright, “and they hit most of them. What did I give up? Eight hits? Six of them were well-located pitches.”But I’m missing the last little bit of life, the jump on the heater, the last little bit of sink on the sinker, the last little bit of slide on the slider, and the last little bit of drop on the curveball. Had two strikes a lot, and I couldn’t put anybody away.”Shildt, alluding to a prevailing wind, said, “It was a good hitters’ day. He just got balls up. He just didn’t have much command of where the ball was, consistently. A lot balls maybe were elevated. He pitched onto the plate.”Center fielder Harrison Bader committed a throwing error in the inning and also had another ball go over his head and to the wall. But Bader also had bailed out Wainwright in the first with a stellar diving catch to his right on Dominic Smith.Kolten Wong, who looks more and more like the Cardinals’ leadoff man this season, singled in each of his first two three times at bat. The third, a bunt single, preceded Carpenter’s homer.Thomas’ homer followed singles by Yadier Molina and Dexter Fowler, who had been one for 19.Kim fires two scoreless inningsKwang Hyun Kim, who hadn’t pitched since Feb. 26 because of groin discomfort, fired two scoreless innings in relief, giving up his first three hits of the spring. The South Korean lefthander, signed to a two-year contract as a free agent, has worked five innings without giving up a run in three outings.”My body is at 100 percent right now,” said Kim. “My command was a little off but other than that the result was good. Really happy about it.”The Cardinals will be off on Friday and Kim said, “I’m really looking forward to the off day. I’m going to get a haircut. We are next to the ocean, so I’m going fishing.”“I like to fish,” he said in English after the translator had provided the foregoing. “I hope I can catch a big fish, as big as a Marlin. If I do, I’ll take a photo and show you later.”Kim’s next outing will be March 9 at Minnesota, which trains in Fort Meyers. “Korea is a small country,” he said. “From here to Fort Meyers is quite a long trip in Korea. Back and forth is about six hours. I’m kind of worried. Other than that, it’s fine.”​Status quo on MillerThere was no further definition on the condition of lefthanded reliever Andrew Miller, who has had trouble in his feel for the ball.“Testing continues to be taking place,” said manager Mike Shildt. “I’m not free to pass (it) along, but he’s going through a lot of different tests. But so far everything has been normal. And we’re continuing the process of figuring out how he can get back to what he wants to be and what we want him to be.“We’re doing everything we can as fast we can but I don’t want to put a time label on it. . . because there’s not one.”Lefthander Genesis Cabrera, who came out of his previous start in the second inning with a cracked finger nail on the middle finger of his left hand, threw a good bullpen session on Thursday and is scheduled to pitch again on Sunday.Cabrera, who had an acrylic nail affixed, said, “No pain at all.”

