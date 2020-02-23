Cardinals’ Bader to lead off against Mets, followed by Wong

St. Louis Cardinals Harrison Bader is all smiles as he walks to take batting practice during St. Louis Cardinal spring training on Friday, Feb. 14,, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla.—Harrison Bader, who was two for eight with two doubles in two starts as a leadoff man last season, will be in the No.1 spot Sunday, followed by Kolten Wong, as the Cardinals take on the New York Mets in their second Grapefruit League game here.Shortstop Paul DeJong, who will hi third, is the only other 2019 regular starting Sunday although former aces Adam Wainwright and Carlos Martinez, both counted on to be in the rotation this year, are slotted for the first four innings.To follow are potential starters Daniel Ponce de Leon and Jake Woodford. John Gant and Ryan Helsley will be the first two Cardinals pitchers on Monday when they play the Miami Marlins in Jupiter.Dylan Carlson, who was two for two as a reserve on Saturday, will start in right field and hit fifth against Mets lefthander Steven Matz.CARDINALS LINEUP1. Harrison Bader cf2. Kolten Wong 2b3. Paul DeJong ss4. Matt Wieters c5. Dylan Carlson rf6. Andrew Knizner dh7. Yairo Munoz 3b8. Austin Dean lf9. John Nogowski 1bRH Adam Wainwright p

