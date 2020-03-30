Cardinals argue they have pitching depth to staff two strong teams. Let’s test that theory

Alex Reyes (left) and others long toss on Feb. 11, when Cardinals pitchers reported to spring training in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, [email protected]

This began as a conversation beside a running bus — one ready, like us, for a quick getaway from whatever the Mets call the ballpark in Port St. Lucie, Fla.Outside the Cardinals clubhouse, a few days before baseball came to a screeching halt as the first wave of reaction to the coronavirus threat, Alex Reyes talked about the team subtly moving him to a relievers schedule and whether that gave him an on-ramp to the big-league pitching staff. He mentioned that with so many starters and relief options, the Cardinals’ camp roster could fill two pitching staffs. Two contending pitching staffs.While waiting to speak to Jack Flaherty, that day’s starter against the Mets, a few of sportswriters, including St. Louis Post-Dispatch sports columnist Ben Frederickson, decided to put Reyes’ thesis to the test. We would draft pitching staffs. We got about two, three starters into the draft before the opening day starter arrived — and seconded Reyes’ opinion.Such is the depth the Cardinals believe they have.Such is the depth the Cardinals flexed during spring.After beating traffic back to Jupiter, Fla., we took this draft notion online, pitting Frederickson against baseball writer Derrick Goold with Hall of Fame baseball writer Rick Hummel chiming in as referee, critic, and, of course, commissioner of the draft. Below is the complete exchange as we test the Cardinals’ roster by drafting (mostly) complete pitching staffs and see how each looks at the end, how each compares to other contenders, and how each would do defending the National League Central title. The email exchange began in the final week of spring training, had to be paused for a quick getaway of another type, and then was resumed — at the distance it afforded — this past week.GOOLD: OK, fellow Jupiter transplants, several of the Cardinals have agreed with Alex Reyes’ assertion that they have enough healthy pitching depth, right now, for two major-league rotations. Jack Flaherty echoed that sentiment, and manager Mike Shildt has said there are going to be some unhappy pitchers in Class AAA Memphis because they’re good enough to be in the big leagues for a contender. Let’s put that to the test. I wonder if we could draft two full five-man rotations, and then two bullpens with a lefty, a setup man, and a closer. How would each pitching staff do in the division?Would it float a contender? I’m not so sure, but I’m eager to find out. Ben and I will handle the teams, and, true to his name, Commish Hummel will run the draft, as commissioner. So, it’s up to him to set the ground rules and decide who drafts first. My first question, Commish: Do we include pitchers like Miles Mikolas (forearm) and Andrew Miller (TBD) as available in the draft, or do they sit on the sidelines with Jordan Hicks (elbow)?FREDERICKSON: I’m in. But first, a plea to the commissioner. Shouldn’t the first draft pick go to the former “Rick Hummel Intern”? Just saying.I say we make it interesting by keeping everyone as is, as of today.That means Mikolas and Miller are question marks moving forward, and Hicks is hopefully available in some fashion sometime in the second half.Reyes made his comment about two rotations after these injuries, so it’s only fair, right??GOOLD: That sounds fair. Roster, as is, right now. If you draft Miles Mikolas (forearm) or Andrew Miller (feel), then you have to also explain how their current situation could detract from your pitching staff. I see you playing the Hummel Intern card there, Frederickson. Do I get any consideration as the first Hummel Intern — sitting beside him, learning the game, way back in the open-air press box at Busch Stadium II?HUMMEL: The commissioner has ruled. Internship has nothing to do with it. Bases on balls do.The question was posed to Derrick and BenFred as to what was the difference in 2019 walks issued by league leader Dakota Hudson and Miles Mikolas, who walks almost anybody.The correct answer was 54 (86-32). Mr. Goold was closer at 46, compared to Mr. Frederickson’s 39, so Mr. Goold has free rein to make Jack Flaherty his first choice. Or Adam Wainwright.GOOLD: I’ll start then with where the season will. Jack Flaherty. The opening day starter has the makings of a true No. 1, the heir apparent to Adam Wainwright in the same way Wainwright was the heir to Chris Carpenter.If the Cardinals’ pitching is going to be as good as last year, it’s going to be Flaherty that plays a huge role in that. He’s going to be on some preseason predictions as the Cy Young Award winner — based largely on his second half.(Hours pass)FREDERICKSON: Sorry for the delay. I had to let the editors know what I was writing for Sunday’s paper. It will be a column’s worth of quotes from Wainwright reflecting on DG’s decision to snub him with the first pick. I imagine he will have thoughts.With Mikolas’ health a question and some lingering uncertainty here about how Martinez’s velocity and arm will handle a full season of starting, my pick is Dakota Hudson.I’m bullish on him this season.HUMMEL: I’m bullish on Carlos. Should have picked Carlos, Ben.GOOLD: Have to go with upside here and what we’ve seen so far from spring training — not only what he’s done in games, but how he’s recovered from games and readied for the next one. In recent years, I’m not sure we’ve seen him able maintain his stuff, his strength, his stamina as deep into a game as well as he did all of that against Washington this past week. So, for the No. 2 on the rotation, I’m going Carlos Martinez. And sure, if he is unable to handle the workload then my second pick goes for the back end of the bullpen, and I’ve got the closer question already answered.FREDERICKSON: Thanks for your support, Commish. Is this because I forget to get your jacket out of the car the other day? I’ll be honest. I have a bad feeling about competing with a Flaherty-Martinez staff. Then again, I didn’t much love the idea of stacking up against a Flaherty-Hudson staff, either.Especially if Martinez hits one of the speed bumps we have come to expect during recent seasons. Tiebreaker for me was the Cardinals’ stellar defense and Hudson’s elite groundball rate. I like that combo, especially when he’s showing signs of cutting way back on the walks that troubled him last season. I’m picking a path here since I missed out on Flaherty. I want to maximize starting certainty as much as possible. Maybe a little less upside, but a little more for-sure production. It’s impossible to know what’s next for Mikolas with the forearm issue. If he just misses a month, no sweat. But if it becomes a bigger issue than that, I’m in innings trouble. Mikolas and Wainwright were not far off from one another last season in terms of starts, innings, quality starts, etc. Wainwright had more strikeouts in fewer innings. I’ll take Wainwright.GOOLD: How soon into this are you going to start wondering why we didn’t do a snake draft? I can see that coming miles away.That seems like the correct pick at this point in the draft. Wasn’t aware that we were going head-to-head with these pitching staffs. Just trying to test the theory that the Cardinals could fill two big-league staffs with their current depth — and could either, neither, or both of these staffs muscle a team into contention. We’re two rounds in and the rotations, so far, are Flaherty-Martinez and Hudson-Wainwright. This is where the theory presented by a few Cardinals gets tested. Is there a third starter who can provide the quality innings, the regular starts that allow a rotation to drive a contender? There is one pitcher who stands out for what he’s done year in and year out as far as logging innings. He just hasn’t done it in the majors. Still, Kwang Hyun Kim is my pick here.FREDERICKSON: If Wainwright gets wind of this — and he will because I’m going to tell him you passed over him not once, but twice — he will probably demand the hypothetical teams face off and hit for themselves.That event would bring some more people to my pro-DH side of the argument.I’m taking Mikolas now, and hoping his absence is only limited to that first month.His 2020 projections are good, and we saw how high he can climb in 2018.GOOLD: Miles Mikolas would have been the No. 2 or No. 3 pick in this draft, if he were healthy, and in a lot of ways that’s the answer to this question.With Mikolas going higher in the draft, then you could see two rotations come together with the mix of quality innings and a quantity of innings that nourish a contender. That’s where I’ve gone with a few of my picks.Obviously there’s the No. 1 in Flaherty. There’s an upside No. 2 in Carlos Martinez, and then there’s the sturdy starter at the No. 3. Gives me some flexibility with Nos. 4-5, but I still want to prioritize innings. I’m going to go with a spring performer here who played a part in making the Cardinals relevant late in 2018 before that team fell shy of the playoffs. His August was essential to get those Cardinals to a winning record. The pick: Austin Gomber. I’ve got the right-right-left-left combo going.FREDERICKSON: Speaking of upside, it’s time for me to reach for some. It would have been impossible, at one point not too long ago, to get this far down this imaginary road without someone grabbing Alex Reyes. The stuff is still there. We’ve seen it this spring. He seems to be getting sharper every time he takes the mound. Plus, he gave us the idea for this exercise. We’ve spent a long time wondering about the what-ifs with Reyes. This will be a big season for him one way, or the other. I’ll bet on optimism and upside and take Reyes. Maybe he starts. Maybe he becomes my closer. If he’s healthy and the command keeps improving, maybe he’s my best arm.GOOLD: Daniel Ponce de Leon. ‘Nuff said.FREDERICKSON: Ryan Helsley is next for me. He’s got the stuff. I could use him as a starter or make him my closer.GOOLD: That gives you, what, two pitchers who could be starters and could be closers, and that leads to the question what if you have both closers – and no starters? Innings could be tricky.Commish, any thoughts on the first five rounds here? Looks like I’ve got Flaherty, Martinez, Kim, Gomber, and Ponce de Leon. Frederickson has veered a bit more to the upside with Hudson, Wainwright, Reyes, Helsley, and Mikolas. Do we think each of the pitching staffs could fuel a contender?Before my next pick, I need a ruling on how many more rounds we’ve got.HUMMEL: Three more rounds should be sufficient. I prefer Mr. Goold’s staff so far because it has righthanded-lefthanded balance. Mr. Frederickson has no lefthanders so far but I hear he’s leaning toward Jaime Garcia.GOOLD: As I move toward the bullpen and begin outfitting my relief group — closer, setup, and wild card — I could be tempted by name recognition and past performance, or I could read the assignments a little bit and see who is getting a long, long look in spring for high-leverage assignments. For my first reliever, I’m going to select a righthander who could a little bit of everything late in a game — he could setup, he could close, he could go two innings, he could face the middle of the order in the eighth if that’s when the game will be decided. Not sure yet if he’s going to make the major-league team on opening day, but he’s going to be a major factor for the Cardinals in 2020. I select Junior Fernandez. That leaves a lefty for Frederickson. Are we hinting enough here, Rick?FREDERICKSON: For the record, I wasn’t going to go entirely lefty-less.I do think the importance of having one in the rotation can be a bit over-hyped.I suppose I’ve been brainwashed into believing that because of the Cardinals, and their right-handed heavy rotations over the years.The Cardinals have totaled a whopping (sarcasm font) 14 starts by southpaw since the start of the 2017 season.That breakdown: Austin Gomber (11), Genesis Cabrera (two), Marco Gonzales (one).If Marco was available, I would have picked him.I’ll take Cabrera now, and throw him in the pool with Reyes and Helsley for rotation/relief roles depending on who pitches better. There’s some wicked arm talent in that group — and yes, some unknowns, too.GOOLD: There are a lot of ways that Frederickson’s staff could go. You could end up with a lot of starters who don’t see a third time through the lineup, or a lot of relievers who could go multiple innings because they have the stuff of a starter. Lots of options. Lots of questions. And I think as we get into this that’s what we’ll find. The Cardinals have enough pitching to populate two pitching staffs in the majors, but they have enough pitching to fortify one staff for a contender, especially one that may struggle to score runs. That said, even as we get here to Lucky Round No. 7 there is just the reliever I was hoping to get here because he can complement Fernandez or Ponce de Leon so well. Has the snazzy strikeout rate, has the sneaky velocity, and has the affable nature of a guy the Cardinals will toward for saves or setup. I’m taking Good Luck Johnny. That’s the bearded wonder, John Brebbia.FREDERICKSON: We should finish that pitcher draft. Anyone?GOOLD: You’re on the clock. So, before we get to Frederickson’s seventh-round pick, let’s recap and take a look at how the staffs are shaping up.I’ve got Jack Flaherty (1), Carlos Martinez (2), Kwang Hyun Kim (3), Austin Gomber (4), Daniel Ponce de Leon (5), Junior Fernandez (6), and John Brebbia (7).Frederickson has drafted a team of Dakota Hudson (1), Adam Wainwright (2), Miles Mikolas (3), Alex Reyes (4), Ryan Helsley (5), Genesis Cabrera (6), and now on the clock for No. 7. The stoppage of the season has really made this staff look deeper, too, what with Mikolas as that third-round pick and now a possibility for the opening-day rotation. Who you taking next, Frederickson?FREDERICKSON: We still some really good options left.I have a hard time passing on Gio, with what he did last season.I have a hard time passing on Gant, with the innings he could provide as starter or reliever.I’ll be able to get one of the two after DG’s next pick.But for now, I’m still lacking left, and a pretty proven southpaw reliever has a lot more time to shake off a frustrating spring.Andrew Miller, come on down, and don’t let me down when baseball comes back again.GOOLD: It’s interesting how this played out because it looks like in the eighth and final round here we’re going to get a chance to stick with how we went about the draft. Frederickson prioritized versatility and upside while I had a more linear draft. I started with a No. 1 and went from there to draft a rotation that could have a strong No. 2, a reliable Nos. 3-4, and then the newcomer No. 5. Then I went through the bullpen, prioritizing strikeout-stuff. Since I started at the top, I might as well finish with the ninth and take Giovanny Gallegos with the final pick. After his superb season as a setup man — one of the best in the National League, candidly — he goes in the eighth round to handle the ninth. That leaves John Gant for Frederickson and gives him eight picks who have had time as starter and reliever in the majors and six of the eight could be either starter or reliever in 2020, depending on how this season plays out. Where some seem complications and a lack of commitment, Frederickson sees versatility.FREDERICKSON: A quote from one of your draftees, John Brebbia comes to mind. I’m paraphrasing here, but he pointed out that there are few pitchers in the Cardinals clubhouse this season who have not been both starters and relievers, including many who have done both at the major league level. Lots of teams say they have flexibility, but this team actually does. And the guys seem willing to fit into whatever role is required that day. I’m counting on that, big time.Here’s how I would view my pitching staff coming into what we are calling Camp 2.There’s flexibility.There’s meaningful competition.There’s a chance to compete with most if not all major league teams, I think.Rotation: 1. Hudson2. Mikolas3. Wainwright4. Gant/Cabrera/Helsley5. Gant/Cabrera/HelsleyBullpen: Gant/Cabrera/HelsleyMillerMy closer is Reyes, or Helsley.And look at who got left out.We both might regret leaving Jordan Hicks on the table, considering baseball could be pushed back to July.Tyler Webb, Jake Woodford, Zack Thompson all unclaimed as well.Perhaps the pushed back season will help Brett Cecil, too, but we will need to see that before we believe it.In short, yeah, the Cardinals have a lot of pitching.GOOLD: That’s a great point, Ben. The pitchers left over almost prove the point Reyes made initially better than either of the pitching staffs we drafted. Hicks, if healthy, is bound to be one of the best closers in the game. It wouldn’t surprise anyone if Thompson, the young lefty drafted out of Kentucky a year ago, makes his major-league debut this season. Tyler Webb could have a larger role on this team that we’re letting on, honestly. He had an impressive spring. And then there’s Johan Oviedo. There are a handful of teams that would be looking to carry him in the bullpen this season, especially if they could have snagged him as a Rule 5 pick, ala Luis Perdomo a few years ago. My crew?1. Jack Flaherty, RHP2. Carlos Martinez, RHP3. Kwang Hyun Kim, LHP4. Daniel Ponce de Leon, RHP5. Austin Gomber, LHPSetup: Junior Fernandez, RHPSetup: John Brebbia, RHPCloser: Gio Gallegos, RHPThere’s enough there to compete for a while, and that rotation — all arms operating at their peak — would compare against any of the other rotations in the division. A favorite to defend the NL Central? No, probably not. A contender? Sure. A winning team? Could definitely see that. With depth to make sure. And that was the point of this exercise.What say you Commissioner Hummel? Did we prove Reyes’ point? Did we each draft a pitching staff that could contend? Where did we go wrong?(Commish ruminates for a few days, possibly crafting a delicate message that doesn’t bruise the egos of his colleagues … too much.)HUMMEL: I think both gentlemen drafted wisely, with the exception of Tyler Webb, who surely has to be among the best 16 pitchers who were in camp. He wasn’t scored on and he gets righthanded hitters out well. Whenever the new season starts, there will be a premium on pitchers who can pitch three to four innings — the Cardinals have plenty of those — because there won’t be many going longer than that. I like both rotations. I’m not sold on the bullpens. I would have Kim in my bullpen at the back end. There is too much uncertainty in both bullpens and Hicks would be a key pickup if you chose these teams in another two months.-30-

