🔥Carabao Cup Final: Having been 'schooled' in Claret and Blue, Alan Smith is hoping for a shock🔥

On paper, it looks like a cakewalk. Manchester City showed their class on Wednesday to beat Real Madrid.

For Aston Villa manager Dean Smith, the spectacle must have made him feel slightly queasy. I mean, nobody wants to get humiliated in front of a watching nation. Ask Watford. That 6-0 thrashing by City in last season’s FA Cup Final probably still stings.

To perhaps make matters worse for Villa, these cup competitions gain added importance for Pep Guardiola now that the title is out of reach.

Another treble is possible, even if the Carabao Cup lies third on the list of priorities.

As for Villa, recent performances and results don’t bode well at all. Three League defeats on the trot leave them in a perilous position. And I’m sure everyone at the club would swap victory at Wembley with Premier League survival. They only have to look across town for some sort of confirmation.

Birmingham lifted this trophy nine years ago by dramatically beating Arsenal, only to get relegated a couple of months later.

Yet to return, a glance at the Championship shows how difficult it is to find a way back.

All that said, Villa would rather be here than not so they must work out a gameplan to try and compete. For their sake, though, it’s got to turn out much better than at Villa Park in January when City ran riot in a 6-1 win, with Sergio Aguero scoring a hat-trick.

But what do you do? Defend deep and in numbers, hoping to snatch something on the break or from a set-piece? West Ham tried that last week to no avail. Or do you try and deny the opposition their rhythm by making it a physical scrap? In fairness, that used to be easier than it is nowadays when yellow cards quickly get issued for ‘professional fouls’. Down to 10 men on Wembley’s wide acres, you would start to fear for Jack Grealish and his team-mates.

Ah yes, Villa’s captain and talisman. I wrote on these pages only recently how good the lad is and how important he remains to Villa’s success. Because of that, I’m sure Guardiola has plans for the talented playmaker, just as he did for Real Madrid’s style.

And look how that turned out. So it is indeed difficult to forecast anything other than a City win. I do hope I’m wrong, having been schooled as a boy in claret and blue.