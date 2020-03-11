🔥Car review: Alfa Romeo Giulia Veloce TI🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Most people who drive compact executive cars with sporting aspirations tend to buy something German, but the Alfa Romeo Giulia is a Latin alternative.

It’s good looking in a slightly pumped-up way that people who’ve spent decades buying BMWs will like, and in a world where cars are getting fatter, its use of weight-saving aluminium for some body panels, and carbon fibre for its drive shaft make the Giulia less obese than some of its rivals.

It also has 50/50 weight distribution and rear-wheel drive, which helps the car’s balance and makes for more entertaining handling. Most new cars are safe and capable dynamically, but many are rather anodyne, so the Giulia is a welcome, characterful proposition.

All four wheels are independently sprung, and although the G2 Veloce 2.0 litre version we drove had huge low profile tyres, the ride was softer than you might expect, while the handling was very lively indeed, with speedy, responsive steering and a capacity to corner with great accuracy. The driving position was good too.

The engine was responsive and quiet most of the time. The eight-speed, self-shifting transmission, which had rather nice alloy steering wheel control paddles, worked well. This is the only transmission Alfa offers here, although a six-speed manual is sold in other markets.

Italian cars have a patchy reputation for quality, and the Giulia was a slightly mixed bag. Its doors shut with a solid clunk, and there were plenty of nicely finished surfaces inside. I wasn’t so sure about the dial and click sat nav control, the column stalks felt a little insubstantial, and the high beam setting didn’t always seem to work the excellent lights. Not good news for an expensive ‘aspirational’ car.

The seats were well shaped although rear head and legroom was OK rather than brilliant. The boot was a decent size but with a small-ish aperture, which might make a trip to Ikea a bit frustrating.

Otherwise, a lot of hard work has gone into way the Giulia looks, feels and drives, and it offers what is now a rare commodity in modern cars: fun.

Details: Alfa Romeo Giulia Veloce Ti 2.0Tb

0-62mph: 5.7sec,149mph top speed

33.6mpg (combined)

157g/km CO2

Price: £46,005