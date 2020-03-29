🔥Captains from Spain's top two leagues say 'no' to ERTE wage cuts after AFE meeting🔥

Captains from LaLiga and Segunda sides have told AFE president David Aganzo they are against ‘ERTE’ wage cuts following an online meeting this weekend.

In talks with players’ union

AFE (Association of Spanish Footballers) on Saturday, representatives from all 42 clubs in Spain’s top two tiers rejected the measure, which would see players losing out on up to 70% of their salaries during the current hiatus due to the coronavirus crisis.

Barcelona announced their intention to invoke the ERTE (Temporary Reduction of Employment Action) on Friday, despite not having reached an agreement with their first-team squad over the cuts.

Barca’s players are in negotiations with the board over the reductions, with the squad thought to be prepared to give up around 10% of their annual wages during the break.

Atletico then followed suit later on Friday in a measure they said was needed to ‘safeguard the future of the club’, with Espanyol also announcing the cuts the same day and negotiations underway.

Other clubs will likely have to hold similar meetings with their players, although most are understood to be willing to take a pay cut to assist their teams in this difficult situation caused by Covid-19.

“We are going to have to give our help and I believe everyone is open to that,” Real Betis midfielder Sergio Canales said.