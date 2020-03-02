🔥Captain Marvel Concept Art Shows An Intense Nick Fury And Carol Danvers Fight🔥

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a massive place, and new information is constantly being provided for the studio’s myriad blockbusters. Comic book movies are a tricky beast, so there are always plenty of plot points and deleted scenes that end up falling to the wayside by the time each new movie hits theaters. Captain Marvel was no exception, and some new concept art revealed an scrapped conflict between Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers and Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury.

Captain Marvel served as a prequel to the events of the larger MCU, set in the ’90s and revealing the origin of Nick Fury and Phil Coulson’s experienced with superpowered individuals. Samuel L. Jackson and Clark Gregg were digitally de-aged to play younger version of their characters, although it turns out that Fury almost came to blows with Carol Danvers himself. Check out the concept art for Captain Marvel below.

FOMO alert. While Carol Danvers and Nick Fury formed a great relationship throughout the course of Captain Marvel, they originally could have had their own scuffle. Although I’d imagine said battle wouldn’t exactly go well for Samuel L. Jackson’s cycloptic hero.

The above image comes to us from artist John Staub, who is a concept artist that has worked on a variety of beloved Marvel blockbusters including Black Panther and Avengers: Endgame. These types of renderings help each blockbuster find it sown visual language, and design for iconic settings, costumes, and characters. But they also can contain events that ended up being cut from the theatrical release, like Nick and Carol’s fight in Captain Marvel.

In the concept art, Captain Marvel is shown wearing her iconic blue and red suit, which only popped up in the third act of her blockbuster origin story. But rather than working alongside Nick Fury to end the Kree/Skrull War, the two Marvel heroes are exchanging blows. Nick Fury was also equipped with some mysterious tech that would help him face off against Carol Danvers. Luckily for him, Captain Marvel didn’t get her full powers until the blockbuster’s end.

While they never fought, Carol Danvers and Nick Fury developed quite a relationship throughout the course of Captain Marvel. They worked together to save Earth, with Captain Marvel serving as the first inspiration for The Avengers. She would eventually cross over with the main MCU in Avengers: Endgame, fighting against Thanos and avenging her dusted friend. Unfortunately, they didn’t get any dialogue with each other in the Russo Brothers’ massive blockbuster.

It should be interesting to see what happens next for Both Captain Marvel and Nick Fury. The end-credits scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home revealed that Nick and Maria Hill were actually Skrulls Talos and Soren, and that the real Fury was in space on an unknown mission. As for Carol Danvers, her story could seemingly go anywhere, although fans are eager to see what has happened to the Kree/Skull War in the decades since Captain Marvel.

The next installment in the MCU is Black Widow on May 1st. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.