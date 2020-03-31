🔥Captain Marvel 2’s Post-Credits Scene May Introduce Major New Heroes🔥

Marvel Studios has made sitting through the entirety of the credits a must for any fan, as we know we stand the chance of missing something massive if we leave the theater early. The importance of the post-credits scenes vary movie to movie, of course, but from what we’re hearing, Captain Marvel 2 will sport one extremely important tease for the future of the franchise that you won’t want to miss when it eventually arrives.

We Got This Covered has been told by our sources – the same ones who said that Ahsoka Tano was coming to The Mandalorian season 2 and that the Guardians will appear in Thor: Love and Thunder, both of which have now been confirmed – that the Brie Larson-fronted sequel will provide the introduction of the Fantastic Four into the MCU. We know Marvel’s First Family is due to arrive sometime in the next few years, and this is reportedly where they’ll first show up. At least, that’s the plan at the moment, though as we always like to caution, things can certainly change between now and when production fires up.

According to our intel though, the shape of the scene has already been mapped out. We’ve heard that the sequence will travel to the Quantum Realm, where the foursome can be found. This won’t just be a vague tease that they’re on their way either, like that one for Captain Marvel herself at the end of Avengers: Infinity War. Instead, we’ll properly see the characters’ faces here, which means that the heroes will definitely have been cast by that point.

We haven’t got confirmation yet of who the studio intends to hire to play them, but all the signs are pointing to John Krasinski and Emily Blunt being the top choices for Reed Richards and Sue Storm. Who’ll end up portraying the Human Torch and the Thing, however, is more up in the air. But with Captain Marvel 2 expected to land sometime in 2022, an official announcement should happen sooner rather than later.