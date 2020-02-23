🔥Captain Marvel 2 Officially Greenlit At Marvel Studios🔥

After the box office success of Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck’s Captain Marvel, most of us have long assumed that Carol Danvers’ MCU debut has a sequel on the way, but it wasn’t until last month that a report from THR finally confirmed that Captain Marvel 2 is in development.

Sure enough, according to Thomas Polito of Geeks WorldWide, Marvel Studios filed an LLC for “Warbird Productions II” on February 13th. And since the first Captain Marvel’s production went under the name “Warbird Productions,” it stands to reason that Carol’s second solo outing is now officially greenlit.

It’s been just under a year since Captain Marvel raked in over $153 million domestically on its first weekend. In the months that followed, the film would go on to gross a worldwide total of $1.128 billion, making it the highest grossing solo debut of the MCU to date, save for 2018’s Black Panther.

Seeing how Marvel superheroes have a tendency to do even better at the box office with their second solo outings, expectations are currently pretty high for Captain Marvel 2, even if official details remain in short supply.

One thing we did learn from the aforementioned THR report is that the movie will be set in present-day MCU, jumping over two decades forward from the events of the first film and presumably picking up where Avengers: Endgame left off.

What’s more, we know that WandaVision staff writer Megan McDonnell is handling the script, though Marvel is reportedly still looking for a female director to helm the project.

There’ll be plenty of time to learn more about Captain Marvel 2, which isn’t expected to hit theaters until 2022, but first, the MCU’s Phase 4 kicks off with the release of Black Widow on May 1st of this year.