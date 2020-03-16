🔥Caprice criticised for questioning doctor about coronavirus during bizarre Jeremy Vine show debate🔥

Caprice found herself under fire over an appearance on Channel 5’s Jeremy Vine programme which saw her disagree with a medical expert on the coronavirus outbreak.

A visibly irritated Dr Sarah Jarvis argued with Caprice about whether a two week lockdown was effective in battling the deadly disease.

While the 48-year-old model believed the UK should follow the example of Singapore and Taiwan, Jarvis was keen to stress this would no longer be useful in containing coronavirus.

“What has happened is that in China, there was one province, one city in particular, one province generally, who were affected,” Jarvis explained.

“What they have done is put the entire Hubei province into lockdown for months,” she continued. “As a result of that, they have managed dramatically to reduce the number of cases.

“But what will happen is that this is going to start circulating again as soon as they take that province out of lockdown.”

Caprice argued: “But this is from a newspaper, from a spokesperson.

“[Singapore and Taiwan] restricted entry from passengers from China with a 14 day quarantine if anyone did come in from Macau and Hong Kong.

“Right now, in Singapore, they’ve only had 100 cases, and Taiwan has had 45 cases and one death. They have completely controlled it – all their schools and universities, restaurants, etc, are shut down for two weeks.”

Visibly exasperated, Jarvis replied: “Let us make no mistake about this – we are not going to solve this…If we stop everything, if everybody was electronically tagged to their homes for the next two weeks, we would stop the cases for two weeks, and the moment everyone left, we’d see an enormous spike.

“We have got to be concentrated for this to work.”

The debate provoked a huge response for Twitter, who slammed the show for equating celebrity’s opinion with the scientific facts from an expert.

Coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation, claiming 6717 deaths worldwide.

Europe has been called the “epicentre” of the outbreak, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson performing a u-turn on previous advice and telling the public to now avoid pubs, clubs and restaurants.

The UK currently has 1543 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 35 deaths.

