🔥Capital's Summertime Ball at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium cancelled as organisers react to threat of coronavirus🔥

The Summertime Ball is the latest London event to be cancelled because of the coronavirus.

The event, which is hosted annually by Capital, will no longer be going ahead on June 6.

Capital revealed it had made the decision to cancel the event before tickets went on sale to the public, saying in a statement: “We’ve taken the difficult decision to cancel Capital’s Summertime Ball 2020.

“We’re gutted to do this and we haven’t taken the decision lightly but it’s best to do this now before putting any tickets on sale. We’ll be returning to the brand new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next year with an even bigger show.”

Last year the Summertime Ball took place at Wembley Stadium, with more than 80,000 music fans attending the event.

The likes of Jonas Brothers, Maroon 5, Halsey, Mark Ronson, Anne-Marie and Jess Glynne and Rita Ora all performed in 2019.

