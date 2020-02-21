🔥Can't unlock your smartphone with a coronavirus face mask on? A 3D-printed one of your face will help🔥

A designer is developing face masks which can unlock smartphones that use facial recognition technology.

Three-dimensional printing expert Danielle Baskin copies a high-definition image of the mouth and nose onto her disposable N95 respirator masks. Facial ID software in the latest smartphones will be able to recognise the wearer without them having to remove their mask.

Ms Baskin has already received 1,000 pre-orders for the “resting risk face” mask, including interest from the UK, amid the concern about coronavirus.

The designer, who is based in San Francisco, said: “I think humanising the masks in some way or making them more whimsical is important because if we’re just wearing one style of mask then we become robotic.”

Women in tech podcast returns

Listen and subscribe to Women Tech Charge on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Acast or wherever you get your podcasts