🔥Cannes Film Festival postponed as precaution during coronavirus🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Your guide to what’s hot in London

Like many of the year’s cultural highlights, Cannes Film Festival has been postponed owning to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The prestigious film awards had been due to take place from May 12-23, but organisers are considering moving the event to the end of June or beginning of July, although a firm date has yet to be confirmed.

In a statement, representatives for the festival said: “At this time of global health crisis, our thoughts go to the victims of the Covid-19 and we express our solidarity with all of those who are fighting the disease.”

“As soon as the development of the French and international health situation will allow us to assess the real possibility, we will make our decision known, in accordance with our ongoing consultation with the French Government and Cannes’ City Hall, as well as with the Festival’s board members, film industry professionals and all the partners of the event.”

It continued: “In the meantime, the Festival de Cannes lends its vocal support to all of those who firmly call on everyone to respect the general lock down, and ask to show solidarity in these difficult times for the entire world.”

For more information, head here.