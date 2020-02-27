🔥Candyman trailer: First look at Jordan Peele's horror remake revealed in terrifying clip🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

Candyman, candyman, candyman, candyman, candyman…

The new trailer for Jordan Peele’s highly anticipated Candyman remake has been revealed, and it’s already shaping up to be one of the scariest films of the year.

Offering a fresh take on the cult 1992 horror, the new movie revisits the infamous urban legend, which states that the demonic figure with a hook for a hand will appear in the mirror if you say his name five times.

The clip is already freaking out fans after dropping this afternoon. Watch it below.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II heads up the film’s cast as Anthony McCoy, a visual artist who stumbles across the origin of the terrifying myth.

“I think I made a mistake. I brought him back. Something’s happening to me,” he says in the trailer, experiencing a host of gruesome attacks and seeing the supernatural murderer first hand.

The trailer also shows a group of high-school students repeat the name five times, only to be attacked by an evil figure visible in the mirror.

The clip offers a first listen to the film’s soundtrack, which puts a dark twist on the Destiny’s Child song Say My Name – not dissimilar to the way Peele twisted the Luniz track I Got 5 On It so effectively in his previous film Us.

Peele, who won an Oscar for Get Out in 2018, produces the film, while Nia DaCosta directs. Candyman is released in the UK and the US on June 12.