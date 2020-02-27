🔥Candice Brown: Replacing Sandi Toksvig on Great British Bake Off would be my dream job🔥

Candice Brown says hosting the Great British Bake Off would be her “dream job”.

Brown won the show in 2016 and has been linked with the vacant presenter position since Sandi Toksvig announced she was leaving last month.

The cook, 35, runs The Green Man pub in Eversholt, Bedfordshire, with her brother Ben. She said despite Bake Off being her dream, the pub and other projects — including running the London Marathon in April — might mean she would be too busy to take on the role.

She said: “I don’t know when I would have time to do that. Along with being a publican, it would be my dream job. But the pub is keeping me very, very busy.”

Brown has joined a protest calling on the government to cut beer duty (PA)

Brown, who is running her second London Marathon for Alzheimer’s UK this year, revealed her mother told her about the rumours.

She said: “It is one of those things. My mum heard about that before I did. I was in the pub doing an 89-cover Sunday trying to serve lunches.

“And then I have my mum ringing me up about it.”

Today Brown posed under a giant pint glass outside Parliament as part of a protest calling for the Government to cut beer duty.

She said: “The amount of pints that are sold per day or over a week, it adds up. It is a domino effect on the running of the business costs and the pub and the staff.”