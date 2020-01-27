🔥Cancer patient Ruby Torres must donate embryos fertilized by her ex-husband, court rules🔥

January 27, 2020 | 2: 09pm

An Arizona woman suffering from cancer will not be allowed to use embryos fertilized by her ex-husband following their divorce — and will need to donate them, the state’s Supreme Court ruled.

Ruby Torres was diagnosed with cancer back in 2014, at 33 years old, requiring treatment that could cause infertility, according to the Thursday ruling.

Before beginning treatment, she decided to increase her chances of later having a biological child by using her eggs — and her then-boyfriend, John Terrell’s sperm — to create embryos and then freeze them for later implantation through in vitro fertilization, the ruling says.

At the fertility clinic, the couple signed an agreement outlining what would happen if they decide to break up. The embryos could either be donated to another couple, or one partner would be permitted to use them — with the other’s permission, according to the ruling.

They married days later — but things went south in 2017 and they divorced.

Torres wanted to keep the embryos, but Terrell insisted he did not want to father any children with his ex-wife.

A family court initially sided with Terrell, stating that his “right to not be compelled to be a parent outweighs [Torres’] right to procreate and desire to have a biologically related child.”

But then an appeals court overturned that decision and ruled in Torres’ favor.

Finally, the Arizona Supreme Court pointed to a condition in the initial agreement noting that “embryos cannot be used to produce pregnancy against the wishes of the partner.”

Ruby Torres The Washington Post via Getty

The court said it is “cognizant of the unavoidable emotional fallout” of its decision — but ultimately had no choice but to side with Terrell, according to the ruling.

“Because the parties did not agree to a unilateral award, the court could only direct donation of the embryos,” the ruling said.

Back in 2017, Torres told ABC 15 that the embryos were her “only chance at having a biological child.”