🔥Canadians want an end to the blockades, support police intervention, poll finds🔥

A majority of Canadians believe crippling rail blockades in the country are not justified and support police intervention, according to a new poll.

The majority view appears to reflect Conservative thinking with Andrew Scheer in question period on Wednesday deploying the same language that got him banned from a meeting with the prime minister.

“These radical activists have erected these blockades because they want to shut down our resource centre,” said the Conservative leader. “The prime minister is showing incredible weakness by refusing to do anything about this.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded by decrying “rhetorical games” and “short-term politics.” Scheer was the only opposition leader not invited to a meeting Tuesday after Trudeau said his comments on the blockades were “disqualifying.”

After the meeting, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh called Scheer’s comments racist and Green Party leader Elizabeth May said she agreed with the decision to snub the Conservative leader.

However, an Ipsos Canada poll revealed that a majority of Canadians want tougher action against the protesters, although there was a wide regional divergence on the issue.

The poll conducted over the weekend found that 61 per cent of Canadians don’t think the blockades are justified. In Alberta, 76 per cent of people are inclined to think the protests are not justified with British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Manitoba reflecting a similar but slightly lower number. In Ontario and Quebec just over half the people in those provinces believe they are not justified.

Young Canadians are most inclined to see the protests as legitimate, with 58 per cent of people aged 18-34 saying they are justified.

And while 53 per cent of Canadians — and 69 per cent of Albertans — support police intervention, that number drops to 42 per cent in Quebec and 48 per cent in Ontario.



A railway blockade as part of protests against British Columbia’s Coastal GasLink pipeline, in Edmonton, Feb. 19, 2020.

Codie McLachlan/Reuters

Despite these views, Canadians are increasingly demanding support for Indigenous people. Seventy-five per cent of people in the country believe the government must act now to helps raise the quality of life for Aboriginal people in the country, up from 63 per cent in 2013.

The Conservatives have not relented in their calls for police action against the blockades. As MPs filed into their caucus meeting on Wednesday morning, they echoed their leader’s words, on radical activists, the rule of law and protecting jobs and the economy.

Asked on Wednesday morning if he was concerned about police intervention getting out of control and provoking a larger crisis — reminiscent of the 1990 Oka crisis — Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre said he had another concern on his mind.

“I do worry that the government is encouraging disorder and elevating the risk by preventing the police from doing their job and enforcing the law,” said Poilievre.

In Quebec, where recurring tensions between Mohawk communities and police forces date back to the Oka crisis in 1990, many Quebec Conservative MPs say they support Scheer’s call for RCMP intervention to put an end to the blockades.

“Regardless of the Indigenous communities’ claims, I think that there is a major economic crisis in the works in Canada right now. Justin Trudeau’s government must act, so I completely support what our leader demanded Tuesday and Wednesday. Our position is: do something,” said Luc Berthold, the MP for Mégantic—L’Érable.

“The Oka crisis and the current blockades are two completely different situations. During the Oka crisis, the project that was put forward didn’t have the support of the local Indigenous community. In this case, the Coastal GasLink project has received widespread support from many Indigenous groups,” added Gérard Deltell, MP for the Quebec City riding of Louis-Saint-Laurent.

A few Quebec Conservatives did say they feared the protests could turn violent if police were to get involved.

“It’s always a possibility, and everyone wants to avoid the same escalation that led to a death 30 years ago”, one MP commented on background.

The Conservative party’s Quebec lieutenant, Alain Rayes, was quick to dispel those fears.

“Honestly, we don’t think that’s a risk if the situation is handled properly. I think that reason will prevail. But if police intervention is necessary after an ultimatum, a deadline and solutions are proposed and a group isn’t negotiating in good faith, then the population can be the judge of the situation.

