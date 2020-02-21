🔥Canadians repatriated from cruise ship arrive for quarantine in Cornwall, ont.🔥

The passengers repatriated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship have arrived at the Nav Centre in Cornwall.

A good portion of the area at the Nav Centre was being fenced on Thursday, signalling the start of the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) quarantine measures in the building. The Global Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne tweeted late Thursday the flight carrying the Canadians had left Tokyo, and again Friday morning indicating it had landed.

The initial decision to transport Canadians on board the cruise ship currently docked in Japan, was announced by the federal government this past Saturday. An aircraft brought passengers to the Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Trenton, where underwent a a further assessment.

The Standard-Freeholder asked Health Canada media representatives if a site tour could be held for media to show the quarantine setup before the arrival of passengers, but was told this would not be possible. Once passengers arrive, the quarantine zone will be guarded by contracted security guards, who will restrict access to the site and prevent those quarantined from leaving.

Other calls and emails to Health Canada and Nav Canada requesting an update on preparations for the quarantine were not returned on Thursday. No officials provided the timing of the passengers’ arrival to Cornwall either.

On Friday morning, a Radio-Canada/CBC News crew captured video of the buses arriving at the Nav Centre and being taken through fencing setup to establish the quarantine area.

Flying the Diamond Princess passengers back home will be the third instance of the federal government bringing Canadian residents abroad back to the country.

Initially, Canadians residing in Wuhan were transported to Vancouver, then CFB Trenton. According to Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam, the individuals from the first repatriation who are currently being held in quarantine at CFB Trenton do not pose a significant risk to public health.

“I have assessed additional individuals in quarantine at CFB Trenton pursuant to an Emergency Order under the Quarantine Act and determined that they do not pose a risk of significant harm to public health,” she said in a press release dated Feb. 15.

In addition, Tam outlined the 23 flight crew members who accompanied the returning travellers on the second Canada-chartered flight from Wuhan to Vancouver and then CFB Trenton had no need to be quarantined.

“I have authorized their release,” she also mentioned in the release. “I took into account the fact that they did not spend time in the epicentre of the outbreak, that they followed appropriate infection prevention and control protocols and that they did not have unprotected contact with passengers or persons at risk of having the novel coronavirus.”

