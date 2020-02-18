🔥Canadians evacuated from Tokyo cruise ship will spend two weeks in quarantine at Trenton air base🔥

Canadians stranded on a cruise ship in quarantine docked in Japan have been told that a flight has been set to bring them home, amid an outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

The catch — on arriving home, the passengers will have to spend another 14 days of quarantine in Cornwall, Ontario before being allowed to return home.

“I feel better having gotten some news because it feels like we’ve just been sitting and waiting for two days,” Lolita Wisener of Red Deer, Alta., said. She and her husband Hans have so far, not shown symptoms of the virus and are looking forward to boarding the plane.

“Things are moving even if it’s slow but knowing helps. It looks like it’s going to be another two days.”

Passengers aboard the cruise ship received an email from Global Affairs on Tuesday evening, notifying them that a plane bound for Canada will leave from Tokyo Haneda Airport on Thursday. An exact departure time will be confirmed “approximately 24 hours before the flight,” reads the email.

“It is important that you remain on the ship until you are instructed to board the assisted Canadian flight, even if you are cleared to leave because you have completed the ship quarantine,” says the email received Tuesday evening local time from Global Affairs.

“Please note that if you leave the ship before you are instructed to do so, it will not be possible to board the assisted Canadian flight.”



Passengers are seen on the cruise ship Diamond Princess, as the vessel’s passengers continue to be tested for coronavirus, at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan February 18, 2020.

Athit Perawongmetha / Reuters

Passengers flying to Canada will be screened for symptoms prior to boarding the flight. Those who exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 will not be allowed to board and will instead to be transferred to the Japanese health system to receive appropriate care.

The charter aircraft will bring passengers from Japan to Canadian Forces Base Trenton in southern Ontario, where they will be assessed and transported to the NAV Canada Training Institute in Cornwall, Ont., to undergo a further two weeks of quarantine.

Should passengers choose not to return on the charter flight, they will need to complete the current quarantine being administered by Japan and follow the instructions of local authorities, it says.

Canadians seeking to return to home by commercial means will be subject to the Quarantine Act, in line with a determination to be made by the Public Health Agency of Canada, says Global Affairs Canada.

An email sent Monday evening said it took the government time to organize this evacuation because the flight departure from Lisbon was delayed by “several hours due to overflight clearance challenges.”

As many as 255 Canadians are on the Diamond Princess, where some 3,500 passengers have been stuck for at least 10 days. So far, 355 people have been infected, including 15 from Canada.



Passengerson still quarantined on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship wave to another vessel while docked at the Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama port on February 18, 2020.

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

The largest number of cases outside China is among passengers and crew of the Diamond Princess cruise ship. The Japanese Health Ministry has tested 1,723 people among the 3,700 initially on board, and 454 have tested positive.

The U.S. evacuated 338 American passengers early Monday, with most of them placed in a 14-day quarantine at military bases in California and Texas.

Experts have questioned if the close quarters have contributed to the virus’ spread.

Another passenger, Trudy Clement, said she’s a bit worried although neither she nor her husband have shown symptoms.

“It’s the stress,” she said.

“It’s bad enough just waiting for this day to finally come but waiting for that knock on the door to finally say you’re not going because you tested positive is horrible. It’s a horrible, horrible feeling.”

Her husband will be spending his birthday in quarantine on March 1, in Ontario.

“We’ll order a cake, I don’t know, Clement said.

“As long as we get out of here, it’s fine. Home is always home.”

With files from The Associated Press